Influential Women Spotlights Jen Dean-Inman: Founder Of Black Forest Strategies, Empowering Rural Communities

AUSTIN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award‑Winning Strategic Funding Partner Helping Nonprofits, Municipalities, School Districts, and Public Agencies Secure Resources and Strengthen CapacityJen (Miller) Dean-Inman is the Founder of Black Forest Strategies, a consulting firm dedicated to empowering rural organizations that form the backbone of American communities. Partnering with nonprofits, municipalities, school districts, emergency services, and public agencies, Jen helps organizations with limited resources secure funding, strengthen internal operations, and design sustainable, high-impact projects. In recognition of her leadership and expertise, she was named the 2025 Evergreen Award Winner for Best Strategic Funding Partner for Nonprofits and Municipalities in the United States.With deep expertise in grant writing, funding strategy, community development, emergency services, and municipal revitalization, Jen operates at the intersection of systems, strategy, and lived experience. She works to eliminate barriers for mission-driven organizations, guiding them through complex funding landscapes, developing grant-ready initiatives, and building long-term resilience so that communities can thrive.Beyond her consulting work, Jen serves as Borough Councilwoman and Infrastructure Committee Chair for the Borough of Austin, where she oversees multi-phase capital projects and collaborates with state agencies on critical infrastructure improvements. A longtime EMT and emergency services advocate, she brings decades of frontline experience to her public service and community development efforts.Jen attributes her success to her ability to thrive in complexity and chaos—a trait enhanced by her ADHD, which she considers one of her greatest strengths. It allows her to manage multiple grants, compliance demands, and organizational systems with clarity and momentum. She also credits resilience, adaptability, and a steadfast commitment to serving often-overlooked communities.Reflecting on her career, Jen cites the best advice she ever received: trust your instincts and pursue work that energizes you, even when it feels risky. This guidance inspired her to leave corporate work and build a business aligned with her strengths, values, and life vision. She encourages young women to take on challenges before they feel “ready,” ask bold questions, and view neurodiversity as a strength rather than a barrier.In today’s landscape, navigating complex compliance requirements and shrinking budgets presents one of the greatest challenges in grant writing and municipal funding. Yet, Jen sees significant opportunities for strategic, organized, and proactive communities—particularly rural municipalities—to achieve meaningful impact by accessing previously out-of-reach resources.Guided by integrity, service, and accountability, Jen structures her work and personal life to support her children, clients, and community without compromise. Outside her professional work, she volunteers as a firefighter and EMT, gardens, cooks, and participates actively in her children’s activities.Through Black Forest Strategies and her civic leadership, Jen Dean-Inman champions collaboration, creativity, and resilience—ensuring every client has the tools, resources, and confidence to bring their vision to life. “We’re not just about securing resources — we’re about building capacity, strengthening communities, and driving meaningful change.”Learn More about Jen Dean-Inman:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jen-deaninman or through her website, https://www.blackforeststrategies.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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