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The Business Research Company's Air Fresheners Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Developments

Expected to grow to $19.75 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for air fresheners has shown impressive growth recently, driven by changing consumer preferences and a growing focus on indoor environments. As people increasingly value fresh and pleasant indoor atmospheres, the demand for products that enhance air quality and eliminate unwanted odors continues to rise. Let’s explore the current state of the air fresheners market, the key factors fueling its expansion, prominent regional players, and trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Air Fresheners Market

The air fresheners market has witnessed strong growth over recent years, with its size expected to increase from $14.36 billion in 2025 to $15.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This upward trend in the past can be linked to growing awareness about indoor ambiance, increased consumer spending on household products, expanding car ownership, wider retail availability, and heightened concerns about odor control.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $19.75 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. Factors contributing to this forecast include a rising preference for enhancing home comfort, growing demand for lifestyle-enhancing products, an increased interest in wellness-centered environments, ongoing fragrance innovations, and greater penetration of indoor care essentials. Key trends during this period include a surge in demand for home fragrance solutions, wider adoption of premium scented items, a stronger focus on improving indoor air quality, increased use in both residential and corporate settings, and a preference for convenient air care formats.

Understanding the Role and Importance of Air Fresheners

Air fresheners serve the purpose of improving the scent and overall atmosphere of indoor spaces by releasing pleasant fragrances or neutralizing bad odors. They play an essential role in enhancing indoor air quality, eliminating offensive smells, and creating a more inviting and comfortable environment for occupants. Commonly used in homes, offices, vehicles, and other enclosed areas, air fresheners help people feel more relaxed, uplift their mood, and reduce fatigue by combating unpleasant odors.

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Key Market Driver: Impact of Increased Air Pollution on Demand

One major factor boosting the air fresheners market is the rising level of air pollutants. Air pollution refers to harmful substances or particles present in the atmosphere that negatively affect human health, the environment, and climate. This increase is largely caused by industrialization, urban growth, transportation, waste disposal, and fossil fuel combustion. Although air fresheners mask odors and improve indoor air quality, they can also contribute to indoor pollution by emitting volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and secondary pollutants. For example, in April 2023, the Cable News Network reported that the number of Americans exposed to daily pollution rated as failing rose slightly from 63 million in 2022 to 64 million in 2023. This growing pollution problem is a significant driver behind the rising demand for air fresheners.

Market Driver: Urbanization Boosting Demand for Indoor Fragrance Solutions

The increasing rate of urbanization is another critical factor propelling the air fresheners market. Urbanization involves the movement of people from rural areas to cities, resulting in urban growth and expansion. This trend is mainly fueled by industrialization, which creates new job opportunities in urban centers, attracting populations seeking better employment, infrastructure, and living standards. As more people settle in densely populated urban areas, there is a higher demand for indoor fragrance products to create cleaner and more pleasant living spaces. For instance, in December 2024, the UK-based non-profit Our World In Data projected that by 2050, the global population will near 9.8 billion, with around 7 billion residing in urban environments. This significant rise in urban inhabitants is driving air freshener market growth.

Regional Outlook: Europe Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Expansion

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the air fresheners market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global developments and opportunities within this sector.

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