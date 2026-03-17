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The Business Research Company's The Resort Planning Market is projected to achieve a value of US $304.03 billion by 2030.

Expected to grow to $304.03 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The resort planning market is gaining significant traction as global tourism continues to expand and hospitality infrastructure evolves. With travelers seeking enhanced and sustainable experiences, the industry is positioned for steady growth in the coming years. Below is an overview of the market’s size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping its future.

Resort Planning Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2030

The resort planning market has experienced notable growth recently, reaching $212.13 billion in 2025. It is projected to increase to $227.39 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This historical expansion has been driven by rising tourism development efforts, increased construction of hospitality facilities, greater investment in leisure destinations, and the growth of urban and coastal resorts supported by a more structured approach to resort development.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust trajectory, reaching $304.03 billion by 2030 with an accelerated CAGR of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this forecast include heightened demand for upscale travel experiences, a stronger focus on sustainable resort ecosystems, the development of new recreational locations, adoption of smart resort planning techniques, and expanded investments from hospitality developers. Key trends shaping the market during this period involve increased emphasis on environmentally responsible resort development, integration of smart infrastructure, enhanced guest-centric design, implementation of systematic architectural planning, and growing resort expansion projects.

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Understanding Resort Planning and Its Scope

Resort planning encompasses a comprehensive and regulated process that guides the organized development of resorts. This process includes detailed architectural planning, drafting, and the overall development cycle. Resort planning applies to both existing resorts undergoing upgrades and brand-new resorts under construction, ensuring a cohesive and efficient approach to resort creation and enhancement.

Primary Drivers Fueling Growth in the Resort Planning Market

One of the main forces behind the expanding resort planning market is the steady rise in global tourism. Tourism, a multifaceted social, cultural, and economic activity, involves individuals traveling beyond their usual environments for leisure or business purposes. Over the past decade, tourism has surged due to increased disposable incomes, improved accessibility to various destinations, and a growing desire to explore the world.

This tourism boom creates a substantial demand for sophisticated yet sustainable resort developments, boosting the need for professional resort planning services. Resorts designed with careful planning offer a luxurious and memorable experience for travelers, further supporting the growth of this market. For example, in September 2024, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported that around 790 million tourists traveled internationally during the first seven months of 2024, marking an 11% rise compared to 2023. Such figures highlight the strong correlation between tourism growth and the rising demand for resort planning solutions.

View the full resort planning market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resort-planning-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Resort Planning

In terms of market share, Western Europe led the resort planning sector in 2025. However, North America is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis also includes regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad view of global market dynamics and opportunities.

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