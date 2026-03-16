Influential Women Profiles Tara Hooey: Experienced Customer Success Leader Driving Enterprise Impact and Innovation

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned Professional with a Decade of Experience in Customer Success, Strategy, and Operations in the Tech IndustryGrand Rapids, Michigan – Tara Hooey is a seasoned Customer Success professional with over a decade of experience, including five years in leadership, spanning strategy, operations, and product management. Currently serving as Sr. Customer Success Manager at Chainguard, Tara oversees enterprise partnerships, provides strategic and technical guidance, and ensures the safety and success of companies using open-source software container images. Known for her analytical rigor and focus on user experience, she excels at identifying root causes of complex challenges and implementing innovative, long-term solutions.Before Chainguard, Tara held pivotal roles at Retool, Alchemy, and HackerOne, where she built and refined customer success processes, managed Fortune 1000 accounts, and drove enterprise client retention. Her approach blends research, careful planning, and agile execution with exceptional relationship-building and communication skills, making her a trusted advisor for her clients. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Tara is passionate about mentorship, organizational psychology, and cultivating collaborative, accountable, and positive workplace cultures. She emphasizes ethical work practices and prioritizes empathy, reflection, and learning from mistakes.Tara attributes her success to self-awareness and understanding that every small interaction can create a meaningful impact. The best career advice she has received is to own her career by exploring all roles within a company—meeting people, asking questions, and gaining perspective on different responsibilities. For young women entering the industry, she advises knowing yourself, staying confident, recognizing that success has many paths, and pursuing opportunities that genuinely interest you through research, curiosity, and bold action.Core values guide Tara in both her professional and personal life: patience, respect, kindness, accountability, integrity, honesty, and transparency. Outside of work, she enjoys health and wellness activities, the performing arts, history, personal finance, and travel. She cherishes family moments, especially with her nieces and nephews, embraces new cultural experiences, and never misses a chance for karaoke fun.Through her dedication to strategy, people development, and meaningful impact, Tara Hooey exemplifies a holistic approach to success, combining technical expertise, ethical leadership, and a commitment to empowering both her teams and her clients.Learn More about Tara Hooey:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tara-hooey Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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