eKYCNow Launches in India to Help Digital Businesses Verify Customers in Seconds

eKYCNow by Message Central enables fast, secure, and compliant digital customer onboarding in India using Aadhaar-based identity verification and automated KYC workflows.

Message Central launches eKYCNow to help Indian businesses convert more users into verified customers with faster onboarding and secure identity verification.

Digital businesses depend on trust, but traditional KYC processes were never designed for today’s scale or speed. eKYCNow modernises KYC for India, making it fast and compliant without adding friction” — Sumesh Menon, Founder & CEO, U2opia

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In India’s fast-growing digital economy, trust is no longer optional. For businesses operating online, strong customer verification is a must-have for compliance and long-term growth. However, much of today’s KYC infrastructure remains slow, manual, and built for an earlier era. To address this gap, Message Central has launched eKYCNow: an India-first eKYC platform designed for modern, high-trust digital businesses.

eKYCNow enables businesses to verify customers in seconds while meeting India’s strict KYC and data-security requirements. The platform brings together Aadhaar Offline XML, PAN verification, DigiLocker, CKYC, biometrics, liveness detection, and AML checks into a single, streamlined onboarding flow. Businesses can start with 5 free verification checks to experience the platform.

“Digital businesses depend on trust, but traditional KYC processes were never designed for today’s scale or speed.” said Sumesh Menon, Founder & CEO of Message Central. “eKYCNow modernises KYC for India, making it fast, reliable, and compliant without adding friction for genuine users.”

Built specifically for Indian infrastructure, identity formats, and fraud patterns, eKYCNow consistently delivers 85%+ auto-approval rates, allowing businesses to onboard more legitimate users without manual intervention. At the same time, its India-focused risk and fraud checks help businesses achieve up to 40% reduction in fraud, strengthening trust across digital platforms.

Many existing eKYC solutions were built for international markets and later adapted for India. As a result, they struggle with Indian naming variations, document structures, local fraud patterns, and scale requirements. eKYCNow is built ground-up for India’s digital ecosystem, enabling higher accuracy, better approvals, and stronger fraud detection from day one.

As regulatory scrutiny increases across fintech, lending, marketplaces, and digital platforms, KYC can no longer be treated as a backend checkbox. eKYCNow supports RBI- and UIDAI-aligned workflows, encrypted data handling, detailed audit logs, and secure identity verification, all while keeping onboarding fast and user-friendly.

eKYCNow is designed for product, risk, and compliance teams at high-growth Indian businesses. It supports use cases across fintech and wallets, lending and BNPL, marketplaces, gig and delivery platforms, creator platforms, and other digital-first businesses operating at scale.

The platform offers developer-friendly APIs and mobile SDKs that allow teams to integrate quickly and customise onboarding journeys based on risk, geography, and user profile without rebuilding their existing systems.

“As acquisition costs rise, every drop-off and every fraud case directly impacts growth,” Mr. Menon added. “eKYCNow helps businesses convert intent into verified users, while building the trust that modern digital businesses depend on.”

With the launch of eKYCNow, Message Central continues to invest in infrastructure built for India’s digital future, helping businesses grow with confidence, trust, and compliance at scale. Businesses can request a demo or start a pilot to evaluate eKYCNow for their onboarding needs.

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