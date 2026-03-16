LCR Capital Partners Announces EB-5 Capital Repayment from Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences at The Surf Club

LCR Capital Partners EB-5 Capital Returned

LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is proud to announce the repayment of EB-5 capital to investors.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager , is proud to announce the repayment of EB-5 capital to investors in the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences at The Surf Club in Miami, Florida. With the most recent distributions, the project has now repaid approximately $84 million of the $99 million in EB-5 capital raised, marking a significant milestone in the successful completion of the EB-5 investment cycle for its clients.The fund closed in 2019 and brought together 198 EB-5 investors from 26 countries in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) offering supported by an approved I-924 exemplar (formerly I-956F). To date, $84 million has been received and is being returned to eligible investors, with approximately $15 million remaining to be distributed following the final liquidity event, expected by early next year.LCR’s EB-5 offering for this luxury hotel and private residences development demonstrates the firm’s long-standing commitment to disciplined underwriting, proactive asset management, and full lifecycle execution — from capital raise to immigration approvals to capital repayment.“We are thrilled that our clients received their permanent Green Cards and that their capital has now been fully returned,” said Gregory Sweeney, LCR’s Chief Client Officer. “Throughout the sustainment period, investor funds remained ‘at-risk’ as required. As the loan matured and investors progressed through their I-829 stage, we worked to ensure capital was repaid in full. The jobs were created and the project was a success.”Completing the EB-5 investment cycle is a crucial milestone in immigrant investor programs. LCR raised $99 million of foreign investment for the project, which generated more than sufficient job creation to support all investors. The development transformed the legendary Surf Club into a premier luxury hospitality and residential destination in Miami, contributing meaningfully to the local economy."I am incredibly pleased to see The Surf Club EB-5 project reach this point,” said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR. “A big part of LCR’s role is project due diligence. Successful projects deliver the permanent Green Card and return the investor’s capital. With the majority of capital already repaid, I am hopeful that this accomplishment will instill even greater confidence among current and future investors looking to reach their goals.”The Four Seasons Hotel & Residences at The Surf Club, located in the northern end of Miami Beach, represents a pinnacle of luxury living and hospitality. This stunning project, a collaboration between Four Seasons and developer Fort Partners, involved the reinvention of a historic private club. The development consists of 12-story glass towers housing 77 hotel rooms and 150 luxury condo units.“At LCR, we have a client first mindset, ensuring that our investors' interests are at the forefront of everything we do,” said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR. “We have also actively monitored and managed the capital throughout the process to mitigate risk and maintained compliance to USCIS policy standards.”With the final liquidity event anticipated in the coming months, LCR expects to complete repayment of the remaining EB-5 capital and fully conclude repayment to all investors. LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leadership position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance, and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm, a leading EB-5 regional center and a fund manager that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East and with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

LCR Clients' Journeys to US Permanent Residency

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