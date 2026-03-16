Vintage Instant Film Design Meets Battery-Free Display: VidaBay Unveils New E-Ink Fridge Magnet Globally

VidaBay E-ink Fridge Magnet

At this new E-ink Magnet's global launch, VidaBay announced an in-depth art tie-up with Croatian cellist & Tourism Envoy Ana Rucner, named VidaBay’s Art Envoy.

SONGJIANG, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd., an innovative intelligent display tech firm, officially launched the VidaBay Classic Plus NFC E-Ink Fridge Magnet globally today. Alongside the global rollout, the brand revealed an in-depth artistic partnership with acclaimed Croatian crossover cellist and Croatian National Tourism Ambassador Ana Rucner, named VidaBay’s Brand Artistic Collaboration Ambassador. Fully upgraded with global user feedback, this battery-free, minimalist home imaging device offers key improvements in transmission efficiency, structural quality and creative display. It’s now globally available at an MSRP of $35.99.The VidaBay Classic Plus retains the iconic size and vintage instant film design. Its key differentiator is the battery-free, eco-friendly NFC design: no built-in battery, image transmission powered solely by a smartphone’s NFC signal, no charging or consumables required. It features a color E-Ink display with authentic paper-like texture, a full suite of vintage and creative filters for nostalgic instant film vibes, and no blue light or glare. Images stay permanently stable after transmission.Key Upgrade Highlights:1, Enhanced Transmission & In-App Creative ToolsThe team rebuilt the NFC radio frequency architecture and antenna layout to boost signal anti-interference, while upgrading the exclusive VidaBay Snap APP with an improved image transmission algorithm and built-in editing suite. Users can edit, layer and customize phone gallery images in the app before sending to the display. Testing shows a stable 95%+ first-try transmission success rate on iPhone 13+ models, enabling a seamless tap-to-transmit experience.2, Refined Structural Quality & Quality ControlThe device uses a redesigned stacking scheme, optimized internal component layout, and upgraded full-link production quality control, enhancing consistency and long-term stability.3, Upgraded Design & Scenario AdaptabilityThe device features optimized edge curvature and home surface fit, with upgraded texture and detailing. Expanding beyond the classic white, it adds three on-trend hues: Midnight Black, Vintage Red and Warm Sun Yellow, fitting various home decor styles and uses—daily photo display, travel memories, memos, quick notes and holiday gifting.With the launch, the brand released a premium vintage genuine leather sleeve as an optional accessory. To support more devices, the brand also announced its dedicated Bluetooth Photo Transfer Dock, launching officially in May 2026. The dock supports older iPhone models and eliminates hassle from varying NFC chip positions on Android devices, enabling stable, efficient cross-brand/image transmission.Nathan Chee, VidaBay Founder and former General Manager of Tianji Media Group—one of China’s top IT vertical outlets—with over 20 years in tech and global brand management, stated: “Our original VidaBay E-Ink Magnet earned global user love and valuable feedback, which drove the development of the new Classic Plus. We aim to help users easily preserve and personalize life’s beautiful moments with minimalist, reliable devices. Our partnership with Ms. Rucner aligns with our brand vision of 'integrating artistic aesthetics into everyday home life', delivering a more textured, warm experience for global users.”The VidaBay Classic Plus is now in full mass production. Consumers can buy it via the brand’s official website ( https://www.vidabay.net ) and partnered offline home and gift retailers. The next-generation model will also launch on Amazon in April. Existing VidaBay products on Amazon support iPhone 16-17 photo transmission, while the Classic Plus is fully compatible with iPhone 13-17. Additionally, the brand is actively recruiting regional distributors and retail partners for North America and Europe.About Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai Enqi Information Technology Co., Ltd. is an innovative tech enterprise specializing in intelligent display technology, headquartered in Shanghai. Leveraging the mature electronics supply chain system in the Yangtze River Delta, the company has built a dual-brand matrix covering commercial and consumer scenarios: consumer electronics brand VidaBay specializes in home imaging smart hardware, while commercial display brand TeamBay focuses on smart conference displays and LED commercial display solutions. Its products have been sold in many countries and regions around the world.

Experience a battery-free aesthetic that feels like a classic Instant-film but with future function

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