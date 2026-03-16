Turbine Crew Challenges The Smarter E Award with ‘Eco-Clebine,’ Aiming to Globalize Korea’s Smart Energy Platform

3D modeling of the renewable energy smart pole ‘Eco-Clebine’ by Turbine Crew Example of installing Turbine Crew’s renewable energy smart pole ‘Eco-Clebine’ on a coastal promenade Example of installing Turbine Crew’s renewable energy smart pole ‘Eco-Clebine’ at a pier Close-up view of ‘Eco-Clebine’ by Turbine Crew Dimensions of ‘Eco-Clebine’ by Turbine Crew

NAJU, JEOLLANAM-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turbine Crew , a renewable energy infrastructure innovation startup led by CEO Kieun Jeon, has announced its challenge in the Energy Innovation category of the prestigious The Smarter E Award, to be presented at The Smarter E Europe 2026. Through this participation, the company aims to expand the global presence of Korea’s next-generation energy platform technologies.The Smarter E Europe 2026, scheduled to open on June 23 in Munich, is widely recognized as one of the world’s largest renewable energy exhibitions. The accompanying The Smarter E Award is regarded as one of the industry’s most respected honors, evaluating entries based on impact, uniqueness, social benefit, economic value, innovation, and technical performance.Turbine Crew has built a reputation as a Korean startup developing integrated solutions that combine artificial intelligence and renewable energy technologies to support energy independence across urban and rural environments. The company designs hybrid power generation systems that combine solar, wind, and seawater energy, while operating advanced energy management platforms that collect data and conduct AI-driven analysis beyond basic electricity production.The company has already gained international recognition through consecutive award wins at CES over the past three years. Through these achievements, Turbine Crew has continued to promote its vision of “intelligent energy nodes,” infrastructure designed to connect smart cities and smart agricultural environments into integrated energy networks.The centerpiece of Turbine Crew’s award submission is its multi-source renewable-energy smart pole, Eco-Clebine. The system integrates solar, wind, and seawater energy generation into a single structure, forming a hybrid power solution that maintains stable power production year-round by leveraging complementary energy sources.Eco-Clebine addresses one of the fundamental challenges of renewable energy: variability in power generation. The system produces solar energy during daylight hours, harnesses wind power at night or in adverse weather, and harnesses energy from seawater in coastal environments. By combining these energy sources into a unified platform, the technology helps ensure a more consistent power supply compared to single-source renewable systems.Beyond power generation, Eco-Clebine is designed as an urban energy platform. The system supports not only the storage and distribution of locally generated electricity but also the integrated operation of AI-based video analysis, communication infrastructure, and drone charging stations. This multifunctional capability makes the platform suitable for deployment in remote regions with limited grid connectivity as well as for distributed energy nodes within smart city environments.Turbine Crew’s renewed challenge for the European award reflects the strategic importance of the European market. Europe is widely recognized for its strict carbon-neutrality and ESG policies, as well as strong demand for distributed energy infrastructure and intelligent urban systems. By participating in the award program, the company intends to demonstrate how its technology aligns with Europe’s energy transition policies and to strengthen its presence in the region.The company is currently developing concrete expansion plans centered on Germany, including proof-of-concept demonstrations of urban smart poles and projects involving public lighting and environmental monitoring infrastructure. Turbine Crew also plans to expand its global reach by linking these initiatives with its smart agriculture platform, TlatFarm, targeting markets in North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.Eco-Clebine’s technical competitiveness is supported by measurable environmental and economic benefits. According to the company, each unit can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 200 to 300 kilograms annually while lowering the Levelized Cost of Energy by roughly 10 to 20 percent or more. The design also enables efficient operation at low wind speeds while minimizing noise, facilitating easier installation in urban environments.To strengthen its application, Turbine Crew has completed an English-language submission aligned with international evaluation standards, refining its technology description and development roadmap. Through this challenge, the company aims to build a structured export pathway that progresses from global award recognition to local demonstrations and reference projects.CEO Kieun Jeon emphasized that the award evaluates not only technical performance but also the broader value a technology contributes to the energy ecosystem. Jeon expressed confidence that the judges will recognize the significance of Eco-Clebine as a solution capable of generating continuous, eco-friendly energy from multiple sources while delivering power directly to where it is needed.Jeon added that winning the award would elevate the global profile of Korea’s energy technologies and create strong momentum for entering the European renewable energy market.

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