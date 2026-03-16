Influential Women Showcases Felicia M. Blasberg BA/MA: Global HR Executive Driving Talent Strategy And Growth

HILLSDALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned HR Leader with 20+ Years of Experience Shaping Future-Ready Workforces in Consumer Products and TechnologyHillsdale, New Jersey – Felicia M. Blasberg, BA / MA, is a seasoned global HR executive with more than two decades of experience shaping talent strategies, strengthening organizational cultures, and building future-ready workforces in the Consumer Products and Technology industry. Her career spans agency recruiting, corporate talent management, and leadership roles, each marked by tangible impact, versatility, and a deep commitment to empowering others. Felicia specializes in driving programs that enhance employee development, foster engagement, and strengthen organizational performance.For 17 years, Felicia held key leadership roles at Samsung Electronics America, Inc., where she directed enterprise-wide talent management, workforce development, and organizational readiness initiatives. She led programs across talent acquisition, learning and development, DEI, succession planning, and employee engagement, managing multi-million-dollar budgets and building high-performing, diverse teams. Her strategic approach earned recognition, including the CEO Award of Excellence and contributions to Samsung’s Empower Women Award initiatives. In addition, Felicia has shared her expertise in communication and critical thinking as an adjunct professor of writing and literature for undergraduate students.Felicia attributes her success to the breadth of experience she has cultivated across industries and roles. From agency recruiting to corporate leadership, each position honed her ability to adapt quickly, innovate solutions, and design programs that elevate culture and drive employee growth. Curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to continuous learning have been hallmarks of her career.Having thrived in a traditionally male-dominated industry, Felicia encourages young women to lead with confidence and determination. “Your voice has power, and meeting challenges with a learning mindset will unlock opportunities you may not yet imagine,” she advises.Beyond her professional achievements, Felicia prioritizes family, personal wellness, and community engagement. She volunteers with Peace4Paws, supports dog adoption and animal welfare initiatives, stays active, enjoys exploring culinary experiences as a self-proclaimed foodie, and cherishes time with her husband and two daughters.Through her leadership and example, Felicia M. Blasberg continues to inspire the next generation of women in HR, proving that resilience, curiosity, and confidence can open doors to limitless opportunities while driving organizational excellence.Learn More about Felicia M. Blasberg:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/felicia-blasberg Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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