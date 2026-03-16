GHSP Announces Global Integration of former Stoneridge Control Devices Segment to Form Unified Automotive Powerhouse

GHSP Laurent Bresson, CEO

By integrating our best-in-class processes, we are building a more efficient, innovative company that is uniquely positioned to lead the future of automotive control systems.” — Laurent Bresson

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GHSP, a leading global Tier 1 automotive supplier, today announced the formal integration of the former Control Devices segment of Stoneridge, Inc. into its global operations. Following the acquisition of both organizations by Center Rock Capital Partners, the two entities will unite under the GHSP brand to create a more robust, technology-driven leader in the automotive and transportation industries.The integration, expected to be completed within the next 12 months, brings together leading portfolios of advanced electromechanical and electronic products. The "New GHSP" will boast a combined workforce of 2,000 employees and 12 global locations, generating approximately $550 million in annual sales.Global Reach and StabilityGHSP is committed to maintaining its strong global footprint. There are no plans to close any existing facilities as part of this integration. The unified company will continue to operate across its primary hubs:• North America: Grand Haven, Hart, Holland, and Novi, Michigan; Lexington, Ohio; and Saltillo, Mexico.• Asia-Pacific: Shanghai North, Shanghai South, and Suzhou, China; Hyderabad and Pune, India; and Hamamatsu, Japan.Synergies and Product InnovationBy combining GHSP’s expertise in electronic controls and smart actuators with the former Control Devices segment’s leadership in thermal management, sensors, Emissions Systems and drivetrain systems, the company will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions across seven core product lines:• Drivetrain• Driver Controls• Thermal Management Systems• HMI (Human-Machine Interface)• Electronic Control Modules• Smart Propulsion• Evaporative Emission SystemsLeadershipLaurent Bresson will serve as the President and CEO of the integrated GHSP organization. Bresson, a seasoned industry veteran, will lead the "One Team, One Mission" culture to drive profitable, strategic growth."We are incredibly excited to bring these two talented teams together under a unified future," said Laurent Bresson, President and CEO of GHSP. "The synergies between our engineering teams and our shared focus on high-quality electronic know-how allow us to serve our customers with a broader technology pipeline. By integrating our best-in-class processes, we are building a more efficient, innovative company that is uniquely positioned to lead the future of automotive control systems".About GHSPGHSP is a global supplier of mechanical and electronic control systems to the automotive, transportation, and appliance industries. With a focus on innovation and quality, GHSP partners with leading OEMs to deliver smart, sustainable solutions for a changing world. For more information, visit www.ghsp.com ###Media Contact: Liz Hoffswell, Marketing and Communications Leaderhoffswel@ghsp.com/616-510-5701

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