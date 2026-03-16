Influential Women Spotlights Angela Pohl: Executive Administrator at Visa Supporting Global Teams and C-Suite Leadership

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Operational Excellence, Collaboration, and Administrative Leadership Across International PlatformsAngela Pohl is an accomplished Executive Administrator at Visa, where she supports global data platforms and C-suite executives with precision, professionalism, and a commitment to operational excellence. With over six years at Visa, she has played a pivotal role in fostering organizational efficiency and collaboration across international teams. Her extensive background in executive support and administrative coordination reflects her ability to manage complex workflows, optimize systems, and drive initiatives that align with Visa’s mission of connecting the world through digital payments. Currently based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Angela works remotely, balancing her professional responsibilities with her passion for community involvement and sustainable living.Before joining Visa, Angela gained diverse experience across the public, nonprofit, and private sectors. She served as a Deputy Inspector for the New Mexico Athletic Commission and contributed to community-focused organizations such as the San Francisco Community Health Center and Visit Oakland. Her multidisciplinary expertise—spanning marketing, event coordination, and program management—demonstrates a deep commitment to both operational excellence and social impact.A lifelong learner and advocate for women’s leadership, Angela holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from New Mexico State University and is a Master of Public Administration candidate at San Francisco State University. Beyond her corporate work, she serves as an Advisory Board Member for The Admin Awards, celebrating excellence among administrative professionals, and volunteers with organizations like Kiva and Visa’s BeWell program.Angela Pohl’s journey from public administration to fintech exemplifies resilience, adaptability, and a purpose-driven approach to leadership and service. Her dedication continues to inspire both colleagues and aspiring administrative professionals around the globe.Learn More about Angela Pohl:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/angela-pohl Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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