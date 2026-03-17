LATAM Airlines Group and gategroup extend multi-year partnership to elevate inflight dining and operational excellence

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renewed collaboration between gategroup and LATAM Airlines Group marks a significant milestone in strengthening inflight culinary innovation, service quality, and operational excellence across Latin America.LATAM Airlines Group and gategroup today announced the extension of their long-standing partnership, reaffirming a shared commitment to elevating inflight dining, enhancing services standards, and supporting operational performance across LATAM’s network.The renewed agreement builds on years of cooperation and supports LATAM’s ongoing focus on culinary excellence and customer centricity. Through the extended partnership, both companies will continue introducing new culinary concepts, enhancing consistency across stations, and advancing operational models designed to deliver a seamless passenger experience.As part of this next phase, gategroup will further strengthen its culinary presence in the region and continue driving improvements in efficiency, process standardization, and the use of digital tools that support more effective planning and consistent quality delivery at LATAM’s key hubs.Christoph Schmitz, CEO of gategroup, stated: “We are proud to deepen our long-standing partnership with LATAM Airlines Group. By combining gategroup’s global culinary expertise with LATAM’s regional leadership, we are ensuring every journey is defined by exceptional service. This next chapter is about scaling our shared successes and delivering world-class innovation at every altitude.’’Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers, LATAM Airlines Group, said: “This renewed partnership with gategroup marks an important step in elevating LATAM’s onboard experience through closer collaboration. It strengthens planning, standardization, and operational efficiency across key stations, while advancing culinary innovation and service consistency. By keeping the customer at the center, we are creating a smoother and more dependable journey.”Together, LATAM Airlines Group and gategroup remain focused on delivering a refined, reliable, and memorable inflight experience for passengers, reinforcing their long-standing relationship and shaping a new era of service excellence across the region.About gategroupgategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 200 locations in more than 60 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com ABOUT LATAM GROUPLATAM Airlines Group S.A. and its affiliates are the principal group of airlines in Latin America present in five domestic markets in the region: Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, in addition to international operations within Latin America and to / from Europe, the United States, Oceania, Africa and the Caribbean. The group has a fleet of Boeing 767, 777, 787, Airbus A321, A321Neo, A320, A320Neo, and A319 aircraft. Additionally, the Airbus 330, operated under short-term leases, is also part of the current operations.LATAM Cargo Chile, LATAM Cargo Colombia and LATAM Cargo Brazil are the LATAM group cargo subsidiaries. In addition to having access to the bellies of the passenger affiliate’s aircraft, they have a fleet of 20 freighters. They operate on the LATAM group network as well as international routes that are solely used for freighters. They offer modern infrastructure, a wide variety of services and protection options to meet all customer needs.More financial information at ir.latam.com / latam.com

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