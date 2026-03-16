Nadine Walker, Recognized By Influential Women, Advances Women’s Health At AdventHealth Central Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando Leader Champions Maternal and Neonatal Care, Team Development, and Community Wellness InitiativesNadine Walker is a distinguished nursing executive and healthcare leader with extensive experience advancing women’s health and improving quality outcomes across complex healthcare systems. As Executive Director of Women’s Services for AdventHealth Central Florida, she leads strategic initiatives focused on patient safety, clinical excellence, and team engagement across multiple campuses. Her leadership is defined by a commitment to enhancing maternal and neonatal care, fostering collaborative cultures, and driving system-wide quality improvement.Nadine holds a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration from Capella University and brings a strong academic foundation to her dynamic leadership style. Her expertise encompasses ambulatory and inpatient operations, nursing education, work redesign, and cultural transformation. A Fellow of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric and Neonatal Nurses (FAWHONN), Nadine also holds multiple certifications, including Nurse Executive-Board Certified (NE-BC) and Obstetric and Neonatal Quality and Safety (C-ONQS). These credentials underscore her dedication to advancing clinical standards and cultivating high-performing teams in women’s healthcare.Nadine attributes her professional success to embracing every opportunity for growth and learning throughout her career. She began her journey in the OR and OB, supporting labor and delivery before becoming a registered nurse and working across both delivery and nursery care. Over time, she transitioned into leadership, first managing a larger hospital, then overseeing office operations, and eventually leading postpartum units. These experiences paved the way for her current role at AdventHealth, where she advanced from Director over two campuses to Executive Director. Each step enhanced her ability to lead diverse teams, manage complex operations, and drive meaningful outcomes for patients and staff alike.Reflecting on her career guidance, Nadine highlights the mentorship of Navy Commander Bob Ronska, a published Nuclear Submarine Commander. He taught her to navigate challenges with focus, integrity, and confidence—lessons that continue to influence her decision-making and leadership style today.For young women entering healthcare, Nadine advises seeking guidance from leaders, focusing on solutions rather than problems, and embracing change as an opportunity to grow. She emphasizes that feedback and transitions, when approached with grace, are valuable tools for professional development and personal resilience.Integrity is central to Nadine’s personal and professional life. She prioritizes understanding one’s true north, knowing when to relinquish control, and recognizing when to stand firm for what is right. Her commitment to service extends beyond the workplace: she serves as Chairman of the HR department and worship leader at her church, and champions initiatives such as the 4th Trimester Program, which provides new mothers with resources, transportation, and medication assistance. Outside of work, Nadine enjoys cooking, baking, and traveling—activities that allow her to connect, create, and give back to her community.Throughout her career, Nadine Walker has remained passionate about developing nurse leaders and empowering teams to deliver exceptional care in evolving healthcare environments. Known for her mentorship, authenticity, and thoughtful leadership, she continues to model how to lead with balance, purpose, and compassion—advancing women’s health while nurturing the next generation of nursing professionals.Learn More about Nadine Walker:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/nadine-walker Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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