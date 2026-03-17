Festival of Marketing Makes Landmark Asian Debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

THE MUST-ATTEND FESTIVAL FOR MARKETERS IN ASIA

First geographic expansion of UK’s leading marketing festival brings Asia’s most ambitious marketers together for an intimate, high-impact one-day experience

HONG KONG, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haymarket Media Asia, publisher of Campaign, today announces the launch of Festival of Marketing Asia (FoM Asia), taking place on 3 September 2026 at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur.

The launch marks the first geographical expansion of the UK’s renowned Festival of Marketing since Haymarket acquired the business from Centaur Media in 2025.

Building on its success in the UK, where Festival of Marketing convenes more than 1,000 marketers annually, the Festival now expands into Asia, bringing together the region’s marketing ecosystem in one place to explore what it takes to be a modern marketer in an era of rapid transformation.

The Festival’s mission is to empower ambitious marketers to build stronger brands by equipping them with the knowledge, insights, and practical tools needed to drive meaningful change and tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges.

Designed as a curated, high-impact gathering for mid-level to senior marketing leaders, FoM Asia aims to become one of the region’s most influential platforms for bold thinking, measurable growth, and peer-to-peer exchange. The FoM Asia Advisory Board, comprising carefully selected senior leaders from both B2C and B2B sectors, plays a central role in shaping the agenda to ensure it reflects the realities and priorities of Asia’s diverse marketing landscape.

The FoM Asia Advisory Board includes:

• Kaveri Khullar, SVP, Consumer Marketing & Sponsorships, APAC, Mastercard

• Chin Mei Lee, CMO, McDonald’s Malaysia

• Abdul Sani Abdul Murad, Group CMO, RHB Banking Group

• Lauren Minkyong Kal, Director – Brand & Customer Experience, Global Marketing International Operations, Schneider Electric

• Melissa Lim, Global Head of Marketing Corporate & Investment Banking & SC Ventures, Standard Chartered Bank

• Mohamed Elsharkawy (Sharky), Global Brand VP, CLEAR & CMO Hair China, Unilever

In its inaugural year, FoM Asia will adopt a single-day format carefully designed to balance inspiration and practicality, combining visionary main-stage discussions, specialised content tracks, interactive workshops, experiential showcases, and curated networking opportunities.

The programme is tailored specifically to Asia’s fast-evolving markets, ensuring each session delivers practical relevance and strategic insight.

Programme Highlights:

• Main Stage: “The Big Picture”

Strategic debates and analysis on the forces reshaping marketing across Asia.

• Focused Stages:

o Creating Customer Value - Built for customer-centric leaders, this content explores how to collect, interpret, and activate data to power meaningful engagement and high-impact campaigns.

o Excellence in B2B - Challenging traditional approaches to B2B marketing and setting new benchmarks for sector excellence

• Knowledge Lounge

Informal, small-group sessions where delegates can explore practical tools, actionable insights, and real-world case studies they can apply immediately.

• CMO / Chief Strategy Officer Boardrooms

Exclusive, closed-door sessions for senior decision-makers, held in partnership with leading industry councils, enabling candid peer-to-peer discussions and strategic knowledge sharing.

FoM Asia will bring together brand marketers, MarTech leaders, media owners, and agency partners, creating a platform for meaningful collaboration across the marketing value chain.

“Festival of Marketing has helped define what ambitious marketing looks like in the UK, and we are excited to bring that same energy and ambition to Asia for the very first time,” said Atifa Silk, Managing Director, Haymarket Media Asia.

“FoM Asia is intentionally designed as a high-value gathering where meaningful connections happen naturally. Our focus is on bringing together senior decision-makers and ambitious marketers in a setting that prioritises quality of engagement over scale. Kuala Lumpur is a dynamic, connected hub for regional leaders, and FoM Asia will give them a dedicated space to share bold ideas, challenge convention, and build relationships that power real business impact.”

“From day one, we designed Festival of Marketing Asia as a focused, one-day experience that respects how busy senior marketers are while still delivering exceptional value,” added Jaime Ng, Events Director, Festival of Marketing Asia.

“Delegates can expect sharp main-stage keynotes, deep-dive sessions across customer value, B2B excellence and inclusive marketing, alongside C-suite boardroom discussions and curated networking. Our goal is simple: every marketer should leave with actionable ideas and a stronger regional network.”

Express Your Interest to Attend: Marketing leaders are invited to register their interest in Festival of Marketing Asia 2026 to receive priority updates, event announcements, and early access to tickets once registration opens.

For more information and to register your interest here.

Festival of Marketing Asia is pleased to announce PR Newswire as the official media partner for the 2026 event.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Danika Wong

danika.wong@haymarket.asia

Senior Marketing Manager

Haymarket Media Limited

About Festival of Marketing

Festival of Marketing is one of the world’s leading events for brand marketers, blending inspiration and practical application through keynotes, multi track content, workshops, and curated networking. Launched in 2013 in the UK, the Festival brings together thousands of marketers from across industries every year to explore the ideas, technologies, and strategies that drive real business impact.

www.festivalofmarketingasia.com/

About Campaign Asia-Pacific

Campaign Asia-Pacific provides unparalleled insights into the ideas, work, and personalities shaping the marketing-communications industry. By fostering open, honest dialogue and showcasing game-changing innovations, the platform has become an indispensable resource for marketing professionals across the globe.

www.campaignasia.com

About Haymarket Media Limited

With more than 70 market-leading brands and a presence in key markets such as the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, Haymarket Media Group, the parent company of Campaign Asia-Pacific, is dedicated to delivering specialist content and experiences that connect people and communities worldwide.

www.haymarket.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.