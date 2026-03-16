Advanced Tires Market to Boost Revenue Potential, Highlight Latest Development Through 2026 to 2033 | Pirelli, Goodyear

Advanced Tires Market Size

Advanced Tires Market is estimated to valued USD 70.40 Bn in 2026 and expected to reach USD 125 Bn by 2033, growing CAGR of 8.5% 2025 To 2032 from 2026 to 2033

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OverviewThe “ Advanced Tires Market 2026 Forecast to 2033” report delivers precise global, regional, and country-level insights backed by reliable economic analysis. It presents a clear view of the competitive environment and includes a detailed supply chain study to help businesses anticipate shifts in industry practices. The study also assesses the present scenario of the Advanced Tires industry and outlines future growth prospects, technological developments, investment opportunities, and financial outlook. With a well-structured SWOT evaluation, the report highlights key drivers, restraints, trends, and financial structures shaping the industry landscape.This publication provides a well-rounded and data-driven analysis of the Global Advanced Tires Market. Both quantitative and qualitative evaluations are included, segmented by company, region & country, type, and application. Ass continue to evolve, the report explores competitive strategies, demand-supply shifts, and critical forces that influence business growth across various industries.👉 Request a Sample of the Advanced Tires Analysis Report here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9066 Global Advanced Tires Market Key TakeawaysAccording to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global advanced tires market size reached around USD 70.40 Bn in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, totaling USD 125 Bn by 2032.Demand remains especially high for radial tires, with this segment accounting for a market revenue share of 57% in 2025.Passenger vehicles segment accounted for 36% of the global advanced tires market share in 2025.Based on size, up to 17 inches segment leads the market with a share of 41% in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to retain its market dominance, capturing 48% of the global advanced tires industry share in 2025.North America, holding a 23% share in 2025, is poised to emerge as a highly lucrative market for advanced tire manufacturers during the forecast period.Increasing EV Adoption Fueling Advanced Tires Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest advanced tires market analysis outlines major factors spurring industry growth. These include rising adoption of electric vehicles, growing popularity of smart tires, expanding autonomous vehicles sector, and technological advancements in tire materials and manufacturing.Electric vehicles are becoming more popular in the contemporary world because of growing environmental concerns, higher fuel prices, and government support. According to the International Energy Agency’s Global EV Outlook 2025, electric car sales worldwide are expected to exceed 20 million units by the end of 2025. This trend is expected to fuel demand for advanced tires during the forecast period.Electric vehicles require specialized tires with low rolling resistance, high load capacity, and enhanced durability to optimize battery range and handle instant torque. Thus, rising production and sales of electric and hybrid vehicles will likely boost growth of advanced tires market during the forecast period.Key Players Highlighted in This Report• Bridgestone Corporation• Continental AG• Hankook Tire• Michelin Group• NIRA Dynamics AB• Nokian Tyres• Pirelli• Sumitomo Rubber Industries• Goodyear• Toyo Tire Corporation• Yokohama• Dunlop• Aliner Automotive Equipment• Shandong Juling Group• Ceat LtdComprehensive Segmentation of the Report• By Tire Type: Radial Tire and Bias Tires• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, and Heavy Duty Vehicles• By Size: Up to 17 Inches, 18 to 21 Inches, and Above 21 Inches• By Material: Rubber, Polymer Composites, Textile Fibers, and Others👉 Request a Sample Copy here: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9066 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and High Production Costs Limiting Market GrowthThe global advanced tires market outlook remains positive, owing to rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles. However, volatility in raw material prices and high advanced tire manufacturing costs might slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Advanced tires, especially those with smart features, sensor systems, or innovative materials, need specialized raw materials, complex production processes, and significant R&D investment. This increases unit costs and makes them more expensive than conventional tires. Because of these higher prices, advanced tire market demand is limited in some regions.Moreover, the advanced tires industry depends heavily on raw materials such as natural rubber, synthetic rubber, silica, carbon black, and petroleum derivatives. Price fluctuations in crude oil and supply chain disruptions can increase production costs as well as reduce profit margins and create pricing challenges for manufacturers.Adoption of Smart and Connected Tire Technologies Creating Growth OpportunitiesThe shift toward sensor-embedded and IoT-enabled tires is fueling market expansion. These advanced tires provide real-time data on tire pressure, temperature, wear, and road conditions. Such smart technologies enhance vehicle safety, enable predictive maintenance, improve fuel efficiency, and support advanced telemetry for fleet operators.Connected tire solutions are increasingly being linked with vehicle systems, following the trends in intelligent mobility and autonomous driving. As a result, the growing use of smart and connected tire technologies is expected to offer growth opportunities for advanced tire manufacturers during the forecast period.Emerging Advanced Tires Market TrendsAdoption of renewable and recycled materials is an emerging trend in the advanced tires market. Leading tire manufacturers are using more sustainable and eco-friendly materials to support global sustainability goals as well as meet the rising demand for environmentally responsible mobility solutions. For example, Continental recently launched the Conti Urban HA 5 NXT city bus tire, which includes up to 60% renewable, recycled, and ISCC PLUS mass-balance-certified materials.Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency and sustainability is fostering advanced tires market growth. Tire manufacturers are increasingly developing energy-efficient and low rolling resistance tires to reduce fuel consumption as well as lower CO₂ emissions. In addition, stricter environmental and emissions regulations are encouraging adoption of greener and more fuel-efficient tire technologies.Growing demand for enhanced safety and performance is fueling adoption of advanced tires. Consumers and regulatory bodies are prioritizing better traction, handling, braking, and durability. Advanced tires with innovative tread designs, reinforced structures, and real-time monitoring significantly boost road safety, stability, and driving comfort. Safety-centric trends are especially strong in high-performance and commercial vehicle segments.Expansion of automotive production and premium vehicles is boosting sales of advanced tires. OEMs are increasingly incorporating advanced tires as standard or optional enhancements in premium vehicles like SUVs, EVs, and luxury cars, widening market penetration.Technological advancements in materials and manufacturing are helping the market grow. Airless/self-healing tires, 3D-printed manufacturing, advanced rubber compounds, AI analytics, and predictive capabilities are creating new possibilities for tire performance and lifecycle. Similarly, new materials and manufacturing methods are driving innovation in durability, efficiency, and functionality.Regional OutlookThe Advanced Tires analysis also provides detailed forecasts across major regions, including growth drivers and influencing trends. The study covers:⦿ North America (U.S. and Canada)⦿ Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)⦿ Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)⦿ Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)⦿ Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand)⦿ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)Reasons to Buy1️⃣ Gain competitive insights for effective R&D strategies.2️⃣ Spot emerging players with strong pipelines and portfolios.3️⃣ Identify potential clients or partners in key demographics.4️⃣ Build tactical initiatives based on top companies’ focus areas.5️⃣ Plan M&A activities with clear intelligence on leading manufacturers.6️⃣ Strengthen licensing strategies by identifying promising projects.7️⃣ Enhance presentations with reliable, high-quality data.👉 Click Below to Access Your Discounted Report. https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9066 FAQ’s1. Who are the key players dominating the?2. What business strategies are adopted by leaders to stay competitive?3. What factors are driving the rapid growth of this industry?4. Which regions are witnessing the fastest expansion in the Advanced Tires sector?5. What CAGR is expected for the Global Advanced Tires Market during 2026–2033?Author of thising PR:Alice Mutum is a highly experienced Senior Content Editor at Coherent Insights with seven years in content strategy and development. She expertly applies SEO best practices and modern digitaling tactics to craft compelling, high-ranking content. As an editor, Alice ensures every report is grammatically flawless, data-accurate, and precisely tailored to reader needs—earning her reputation for excellence in intelligence.About CMICoherent Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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