Influential Women Profiles Rosalyn Guy-McCorkle: Solicitor of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinguished Legal Leader Advancing Justice, Inclusion, and Mentorship in Public ServiceRosalyn Guy-McCorkle is a highly respected attorney and public servant who currently serves as the Solicitor for Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. With more than 30 years of dedicated service to the county, she has built a career defined by legal expertise, ethical leadership, and a steadfast commitment to justice. In her current role, Rosalyn provides comprehensive legal counsel and oversight across county operations, ensuring that policies and actions are fair, compliant, and guided by integrity.Rosalyn earned her Bachelor of Arts in English and Political Science from West Virginia University, followed by her Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Before she was appointed County Solicitor, she devoted three decades to an Assistant County Solicitor, specializing in child support matters, including establishment, enforcement, and paternity cases. Alongside her public service, Rosalyn founded the Legal Office of Guy-McCorkle, a private practice providing representation in small business law, estates, divorce, personal injury, and other civil matters, demonstrating both the depth and breadth of her legal acumen.Beyond her practice, Rosalyn is a passionate educator, serving as an Adjunct Professor of Family Law at the Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University since 2008. She attributes her professional success to intentionality—making thoughtful choices, setting clear goals, and aligning her actions with purpose and integrity. Rosalyn encourages young women entering the legal field to stay true to themselves and lead with integrity, emphasizing that authenticity and strong values are essential for navigating both challenges and opportunities.Rosalyn recognizes that one of the most significant challenges in her field is often being the only woman in the room. Yet she views this as an opportunity to create greater inclusion, representation, and empowerment for future generations of women attorneys. Her guidance and mentorship help foster confidence and leadership skills among emerging legal professionals, paving the way for a more equitable industry.Integrity, mental health, and teamwork are core values that Rosalyn upholds in both her personal and professional life. She believes in doing what is right, even when no one is watching, maintaining balance and well-being, and collaborating effectively to achieve shared goals.Through her exemplary service, mentorship, and lifelong dedication to public and legal leadership, Rosalyn Guy-McCorkle continues to inspire both her colleagues and the next generation of legal professionals, leaving a lasting impact on her community and the legal profession at large.Learn More about Rosalyn Guy-McCorkle:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rosalyn-guy-mccorkle , or through her profile on Allegheny County, https://www.alleghenycounty.us/Government/Department-Directory/Law/Law-Leadership Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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