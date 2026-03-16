Influential Women Highlights Anne-Catherine Bédard: Advancing Chemistry Innovation and Championing Diversity in STEM

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Research Scientist and Founder of Labcoat & Leggings Drives Scientific Excellence, Mentorship, and Inclusive Opportunities for Women in ScienceAnne-Catherine Bédard is a distinguished research scientist and Founder of Labcoat & Leggings, a platform dedicated to empowering women and promoting creativity in STEM. With a strong focus on organic chemistry, reaction optimization, catalyst discovery, polymer chemistry, high-throughput research, and the integration of artificial intelligence into synthetic challenges, Anne-Catherine has established herself as a leader in advancing both scientific innovation and inclusive practices in the field.Anne-Catherine earned her Ph.D. in Chemistry in 2015 and completed a prestigious postdoctoral fellowship at MIT in 2018. Her professional career spans multiple roles at Dow, where she has contributed as a research scientist, driving innovation in chemical science and development while translating complex problems into impactful solutions. Beyond the laboratory, Anne-Catherine’s entrepreneurial initiative, Labcoat & Leggings, combines her scientific expertise with a passion for mentorship, personal growth, and creativity—creating a platform that inspires the next generation of scientists and fosters inclusive environments for women in STEM.Anne-Catherine attributes her success to resilience and adaptability, skillfully balancing a fulfilling career while being a devoted wife of ten years and a mother to two young daughters. She emphasizes that maintaining this balance has been critical to navigating challenges and achieving sustained professional growth. The best career advice she has received is to prioritize connecting with people, building partnerships, and actively listening to others and their ideas—a philosophy that has shaped her approach to collaboration, problem-solving, and leadership.For young women entering the field of chemistry, Anne-Catherine encourages active networking, engaging with experienced professionals, and learning from their insights. She believes that meaningful connections not only expand knowledge but also open doors to mentorship and opportunities that accelerate career growth. She identifies increasing the inclusion and representation of women as both a critical challenge and a key opportunity, advocating for equitable workplaces and amplifying women’s voices across the scientific community.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Anne-Catherine is an accomplished athlete, having competed in downhill skiing and mountain biking, reflecting her discipline, perseverance, and commitment to excellence. Guided by the values of kindness, family, and community, she enjoys teaching her daughters to ski, participating in family bike rides, and embracing activities that merge creativity, wellness, and connection.Through her work in research, entrepreneurship, and mentorship, Anne-Catherine Bédard continues to exemplify how scientific innovation and inclusive leadership can create lasting impact in STEM and beyond.Learn More about Anne-Catherine Bédard:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/anne-catherine-bedard or through her website, https://labcoatandleggings.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.