Influential Women Features Teresa B. Hairston: Senior Manager of Talent at Delta Dental of California Insurance Company

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Resources Leader and Strategic Business Partner Driving Leadership Excellence, Inclusion, and Organizational GrowthTeresa B. Hairston is a seasoned Human Resources leader and strategic business partner with over two decades of experience in leadership development, talent strategy, and organizational growth across corporate and consulting environments. Currently serving as Senior Manager of Talent at Delta Dental of California Insurance Company, Teresa plays a pivotal role in cultivating leadership excellence throughout the organization—aligning executive actions with company values, fostering collaboration, and driving performance through innovative talent initiatives.In addition to her corporate role, Teresa serves as Principal Consultant at Aspire Consulting Agency, where she helps organizations enhance performance, compliance, and workforce effectiveness. Through her work, she emphasizes equity, inclusion, and leadership development, supporting both nonprofit and for-profit clients in strengthening culture, optimizing talent, and implementing data-driven strategies for sustainable success.Before joining Delta Dental, Teresa held progressive roles at Mercedes-Benz USA, American Express, and other global organizations. In these positions, she spearheaded diversity and inclusion programs, led organizational development initiatives, and managed large-scale employee engagement efforts impacting thousands of employees worldwide. Her approach integrates emotional intelligence, effective communication, and a deep understanding of human behavior to build inclusive, high-performing workplaces.Teresa earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and completed Organizational Development certification studies at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also holds certifications in Change Management and Emotional Intelligence (Bar-On EQI), providing her with a strong foundation to guide organizational transformation and leadership growth.Teresa attributes her success to asking thoughtful questions, fostering collaboration, and helping organizations reach their full potential, including contributing to multiple companies earning “Best in Workplace” recognition. Guided by the wisdom of Maya Angelou—“people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”—she prioritizes empathy, trust, and connection in her leadership, ensuring colleagues and clients feel supported, empowered, and valued.For young women entering the human resources field, Teresa encourages understanding the history of inclusion and belonging to navigate challenges effectively, while embracing opportunities to build consensus across teams and communities. She emphasizes collaboration as the key to driving meaningful, lasting impact within organizations today.Beyond her professional commitments, Teresa values trust, integrity, transparency, and innovation. She enjoys gardening, hiking, exploring the arts, and listening to jazz music. She is also deeply involved in volunteer work, supporting initiatives in community development, education, food security, youth sports, and youth ministry.Known for her empathy, authenticity, and strategic vision, Teresa B. Hairston continues to shape environments where people and organizations thrive together, leaving a lasting and meaningful impact wherever she serves.Learn More about Teresa B. Hairston:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/teresa-hairston Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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