flour market scope flour market outlook flour market trends

The Business Research Company's Expanding Food Processing Applications Boosting The Flour Market 2026 Reaching $141.41 Billion With A CAGR Of 5.3%

Expected to grow to $137.17 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Flour Market to Surpass $141 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Flour, Rice And Malt which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $198 billion by 2030, with the Flour market to represent around 71% of the parent market. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $9,313 billion by 2030, the Flour market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Flour Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the flour market in 2030, valued at $64,347 million. The market is expected to grow from $47,179 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing cloud kitchens and delivery-only brands and rising government initiatives supporting grain processing.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Flour Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the Flour market in 2030, valued at $33,294 million. The market is expected to grow from $24,714 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing cloud kitchens and delivery-only brands, growing in the bakery sector.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Flour Market in 2030?

The flour market is by type into wheat, maize, rice, oats and other types. The wheat market will be the largest segment of the flour market segmented by type, accounting for 59% or $83,018 million of the total in 2030. The wheat market will be supported by the its wide applicability across staple foods such as bread, noodles, chapatis and baked products, strong consumer preference due to taste and texture versatility, high gluten content enabling superior dough elasticity, well-established global wheat supply chains, large-scale commercial baking demand and consistent household consumption across both developed and emerging economies.

The flour market is segmented by form into wet and dry. The dry market will be the largest segment of flour market segmented by form, accounting for 62% or $87,321 million of the total in 2030. The dry market will be supported by long shelf life, ease of transportation and storage, widespread household usage, compatibility with automated baking systems, cost efficiency for bulk buyers, flexibility across multiple food applications and dominance in retail and institutional distribution channels.

The flour market is segmented by sales channels into direct and indirect. The indirect market will be the largest segment of the flour market segmented by sales channels, accounting for 68% or $95,699 million of the total in 2030. The indirect market will be the supported by extensive retail penetration, availability through supermarkets and wholesalers, strong reach into household consumers, flexibility in smaller purchase volumes, support from distribution partners, regional brand availability and growth of organized retail networks.

The flour market is segmented by application into noodles and pasta, bread and bakery products, animal feed, wafers, crackers and biscuits, non-food application, plastics, biomaterials and glue and other applications. The bread and bakery products market will be the largest segment of the flour market segmented by application, accounting for 33% or $46,616 million of the total in 2030. The bread and bakery products market will be the supported by the daily consumption of bread and baked goods as dietary staples, expansion of commercial bakeries and in-store retail bakery formats, rising demand for premium, artisanal and specialty bakery items, growing café and quick-service restaurant culture, increased consumption of packaged bakery products in urban households, continuous product innovation in textures and formulations and strong institutional demand from hotels, restaurants and catering services.

What is the expected CAGR for the Flour Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the flour market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Flour Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global flour market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape food processing, baking innovation, and packaged food consumption patterns worldwide.

Growth In The Bakery Sector – The growth in the bakery sector will propel growth in the flour market. Rising urbanization, changing lifestyles and increasing consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat bakery products such as bread, cakes, biscuits and pastries are fueling demand for flour as a primary raw material. In addition, product innovation in artisanal, premium and health-oriented bakery offerings, including whole-grain and gluten-free variants, is increasing flour usage across commercial and industrial bakeries. Growth in quick-service restaurants and in-store bakeries further supports volume demand. Collectively, these trends are expected to sustain consistent flour consumption and strengthen market expansion. As a result, growth in the bakery sector is anticipated to contributing to a 1.2% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Cloud Kitchens And Delivery-Only Brands - The growth of cloud kitchens and delivery-only brands is expected to propel the growth of the flour market. These business models focus on high-volume, standardized food production, relying heavily on flour-based items such as pizzas, wraps, burgers, flatbreads and desserts. Increasing demand for online food delivery, driven by convenience and digital adoption, is accelerating the proliferation of such kitchens across urban areas. Moreover, cloud kitchens prioritize cost efficiency and scalable menus, leading to consistent and repeat demand for flour as a core ingredient. As these formats continue to expand geographically, they are expected to drive steady growth in flour consumption. Consequently, the growth of cloud kitchens and delivery-only brands is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Health Awareness For Whole-Grain And Fortified Flours - The rising health awareness for whole-grain and fortified flours is expected to propel the growth of the flour market during forecast period. Consumers are becoming more conscious of nutritional intake, driving demand for flours enriched with fiber, vitamins, minerals and proteins. Whole-grain and fortified flours are increasingly perceived as healthier alternatives to refined products due to their role in supporting digestive health, weight management and reduced risk of lifestyle-related diseases. This trend is further reinforced by recommendations from health authorities and growing availability of such products across retail and foodservice channels. Consequently, manufacturers are expanding their portfolios, contributing to higher value and volume growth. Therefore, rising health awareness for whole-grain and fortified flours is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Government Initiatives Supporting Grain Processing – The government initiatives supporting grain processing is expected to propel the growth of the flour market. Policy measures such as subsidies, tax incentives and financial assistance for milling facilities encourage capacity expansion and modernization of flour production. Investments in storage, logistics and cold-chain infrastructure help reduce post-harvest losses and ensure consistent raw material availability. In addition, programs promoting food security, value addition and agro-processing support increased utilization of grains for processed food products. Regulatory support for small and medium-scale millers further enhances market participation. Collectively, these initiatives improve operational efficiency, boost production volumes and stimulate sustained growth. Therefore, the government initiatives supporting grain processing will drive the growth of the flour market. Consequently, government initiatives supporting grain processing is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Flour Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the indirect flour processing market, the dry flour market, the wheat flour processing market, and the noodles, pasta and flour market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute $65 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising global food consumption, increasing demand for convenience and packaged foods, rapid urbanization, and expanding quick-service restaurant penetration. Growth is further supported by technological advancements in milling efficiency, fortified flour demand, and premium product innovations such as high-protein and gluten-free variants. This substantial expansion reflects evolving dietary patterns, strong retail distribution networks, and industrial-scale processing investments, positioning the broader flour and grain processing industry for sustained growth over the forecast period.

The indirect flour processing market is projected to grow by $20,681 million, the dry flour market by $17,754 million, the wheat flour processing market by $15,025 million, and the noodles, pasta and flour market by $11,846 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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