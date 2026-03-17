The Repair and Maintenance Market is Projected to Grow to $2509.65 Billion by 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The repair and maintenance industry has seen significant growth in recent times, driven by various factors spanning multiple sectors. With ongoing advancements and expanding demand across different regions, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and what lies ahead for this important sector.

Forecasted Size and Expansion of the Repair and Maintenance Market by 2026

The repair and maintenance market has experienced strong growth in recent years and is projected to increase from $1719.32 billion in 2025 to $1848.61 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The surge during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as increased equipment wear and tear, higher consumer electronics usage, expanding industrial activities, a growing vehicle population, and aging infrastructure.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue robust growth, reaching $2509.65 billion by 2030 at an accelerated CAGR of 7.9%. Several factors are anticipated to drive this expansion, including the adoption of smart maintenance technologies, increased demand for predictive servicing, the growing need to support industrial automation, heightened focus on extending equipment lifespans, and a rise in outsourcing of repair and maintenance services. Key trends shaping the forecast period involve a stronger emphasis on professional maintenance, preventive servicing, technology-driven diagnostics, specialized repair services, and growing demand predominantly from the industrial and automotive sectors.

Understanding Repair and Maintenance Definitions

Repair involves restoring an object or structure that has malfunctioned or broken down to a working condition. On the other hand, maintenance refers to ongoing routine care and upkeep performed periodically to preserve the current state or functionality of a structure or equipment. Both processes are essential to ensure the longevity and reliability of assets.

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Automotive Production as a Major Growth Catalyst in the Repair and Maintenance Market

The rising output in automotive manufacturing is expected to be a significant driver for the repair and maintenance market in the coming years. This sector comprises numerous companies engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and servicing motor vehicles. Repair and maintenance are critical to prolonging the lifespan and ensuring the efficiency and safety of vehicles. Proper servicing and timely repairs not only enhance vehicle durability but also contribute to smoother manufacturing operations. For example, in May 2025, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) reported a 1.7% increase in car production in South America during 2024 compared to the previous year. Brazil particularly led this growth with a 6.3% rise, producing around 1.9 million cars. Additionally, global bus production hit 362,005 units last year, marking a 10.3% growth from 2023. These figures highlight how expanding automotive production bolsters demand for repair and maintenance services.

Regional Overview of the Repair and Maintenance Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market region for repair and maintenance, followed by Western Europe as the second-largest area. The industry report covers various key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and growth opportunities.

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