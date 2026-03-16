Jodi Lynn Barone, Recognized By Influential Women, Drives Operational Excellence And Leadership At IPEX

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional Distribution Manager Elevates Team Performance, Process Optimization, and Supply Chain Efficiency in Charlotte, North CarolinaJodi Lynn Barone is a results-driven operational leader with a proven record of enhancing organizational performance, streamlining processes, and building high-performing teams. Currently serving as Regional Distribution Manager at IPEX by Aliaxis, she leverages her expertise in lean methodologies, change management, and data-driven decision-making to optimize operations, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer satisfaction. Known for her hands-on leadership, Jodi consistently empowers her teams to achieve measurable business outcomes while fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability.Before her tenure at IPEX, Jodi held several leadership roles at Lowe’s Companies, Inc., including Senior Operations Manager and Administrative Supervisor. In these positions, she transformed warehouse operations, implemented strategic initiatives, and improved productivity across multiple shifts. Her achievements include increasing unit-per-hour output by 33 points within eight months, leading change management programs, and optimizing staffing and workflow processes—all while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and employee engagement.Jodi holds a Master of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business with a concentration in Project Management from Southern New Hampshire University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Green Belt, highlighting her expertise in operational efficiency, process improvement, and organizational excellence. Her leadership and impact have been recognized with the Power of Performance Business Award.Jodi attributes her success to a foundation of faith, resilience, and continuous learning, underpinned by the belief that every individual brings value. She credits mentors who challenged her, taught her the importance of respect and inclusion, and reinforced listening as a leadership cornerstone. Through setbacks and successes, Jodi has learned to adapt, reflect, and lead with clarity, courage, and care—creating space for her teams to thrive.The best career advice Jodi has received is simple yet powerful: ask all the questions you’re thinking. Don’t worry about appearances—focus on understanding your business thoroughly. For young women entering supply chain and operations, she emphasizes learning the business end-to-end, embracing data, understanding people, and gaining floor-level operational experience. “Credibility in this field comes from understanding the operation, not just managing reports,” she notes. She encourages finding your voice early, speaking with clarity and confidence, and choosing growth over comfort—even when roles are challenging, unconventional, or intimidating.According to Jodi, the current supply chain landscape presents both challenges and opportunities. Labor availability, engagement, and retention require leaders to balance cost, performance, and team stability. Cost pressures demand efficiency without sacrificing safety or morale, while inventory volatility and forecast accuracy require tight cross-functional collaboration. Technology adoption, safety compliance, service expectations, and leadership development remain critical focus areas. By aligning teams around shared goals rather than individual functions, Jodi drives meaningful and sustainable outcomes.Guided by her faith and values, Jodi leads with purpose, humility, and hope. She approaches challenges with curiosity and reflection, remaining resilient and adaptable.Recognized for her innovative, collaborative, and thoughtful leadership style, Jodi Lynn Barone continues to advance organizational excellence, mentor emerging leaders, and foster a culture of continuous improvement in operations and supply chain management.Learn More about Jodi Lynn Barone:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jodi-barone Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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