Insurance Brokers And Agents Market 2026 Advisory-Driven Insurance Services Strengthening Industry Growth

Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Report 2026 Insurance Brokers And Agents Global Market Report 2026_Drivers Insurance Brokers And Agents Market Report 2026__Regions

The Business Research Company's Insurance Brokers & Agents Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Insurance Brokers And Agents Market to Surpass $680 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $13,232 billion by 2030, with Insurance Brokers And Agents to represent around 5% of the parent market. Within the broader Financial Services industry, which is expected to be $50,609 billion by 2030, the Insurance Brokers And Agents market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Insurance Brokers And Agents Market in 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the insurance brokers and agents market in 2030, valued at $316,600 million. The market is expected to grow from $232,364 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth is supported by the surging demand for insurance policies and rising need for claims assistance and risk management.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the insurance brokers and agents market in 2030, valued at $287,466 million. The market is expected to grow from $210,241 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be supported by the expansion of Insurtech sector and increasing product launches.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Insurance Brokers And Agents Market in 2030?

The insurance brokers and agents market is segmented by type into insurance agencies, insurance brokers, bancassurance and other intermediaries. The bancassurance market will be the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by type, accounting for 33% or $225,952 million of the total in 2030. The bancassurance market will be supported by extensive banking customer bases, cross-selling opportunities through existing financial relationships, strong branch and digital banking infrastructure, rising demand for bundled financial products, trust in banks as financial service providers, increasing partnerships between banks and insurers, and convenience of one-stop financial solutions for customers.

The insurance brokers and agents market is segmented by mode into online and offline. The offline market will be the largest segment of the insurance brokers and agents market segmented by mode, accounting for 59% or $398,683 million of the total in 2030. The offline market will be supported by preference for face-to-face advisory services, trust in personal relationships with agents, demand for guidance in complex insurance products, stronger penetration in less digitized regions, support for documentation and claims assistance, relationship-driven renewals, and continued reliance among older and corporate customers.

The insurance brokers and agents market is segmented by end user into corporate and individual. The individual market will be the largest segment of the data insurance brokers and agents market segmented by end user, accounting for 57% or $387,203 million of the total in 2030. The individual market will be supported by rising awareness of personal financial security, growing demand for life and health coverage, increasing disposable incomes, need for personalized insurance advice, expansion of retail insurance products, agent-driven customer education, and long-term relationships for renewals and policy upgrades.

The insurance brokers and agents market is segmented by insurance into life insurance, property and casualty insurance and health and medical insurance. The health and medical insurance and caregiving market will be the largest segment of the data insurance brokers and agents market segmented by insurance, accounting for 50% or $339,558 million of the total in 2030. The health and medical insurance market will be supported by rising healthcare costs, increasing focus on financial protection against medical expenses, growing adoption of employer-sponsored health plans, expansion of private healthcare facilities, demand for customized health coverage options, increased awareness post-pandemic, and advisory support for policy selection and renewals.

What is the expected CAGR for the Insurance Brokers And Agents Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the insurance brokers and agents market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Insurance Brokers And Agents Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global insurance brokers and agents market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape insurance distribution models, underwriting practices, customer engagement strategies, and operational efficiency worldwide.

Surging Demand For Insurance Policies - The surging demand for insurance policies will become a key driver of growth in the insurance brokers and agents market by 2030. As individuals and businesses seek broader protection against financial, health, operational, and liability-related risks, the volume and variety of insurance products are anticipated to expand across life, health, and property and casualty segments. This increasing demand will intensify the need for professional guidance to navigate coverage options, policy terms, and insurer offerings. Insurance brokers and agents are expected to play a central role in matching customers with appropriate policies, facilitating policy placement, and managing ongoing servicing needs. As insurance penetration deepens, intermediary-led distribution channels are likely to benefit from higher transaction volumes and stronger long-term client relationships. As a result, surging demand for insurance policies is anticipated to contributing to a 2% annual growth in the market.

Rising Need For Claims Assistance And Risk Management - The rising need for claims assistance and risk management will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the insurance brokers and agents market by 2030. As insurance portfolios become more complex and customers demand greater support beyond policy purchase, brokers and agents are increasingly valued for their role in guiding clients through claims processes and helping them manage risks proactively. Intermediaries are expected to act as trusted advocates, assisting clients in documentation, insurer coordination, and claims follow-up, while also providing advisory support on risk mitigation strategies. This growing emphasis on service quality and post-sale support strengthens customer reliance on intermediaries, leading to higher retention rates and reinforcing the importance of brokers and agents as long-term partners in insurance management. Consequently, the rising need for claims assistance and risk management is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Digital Adoption - The rise in digital adoption will serve as a key growth catalyst for the insurance brokers and agents market by 2030. Digital tools are enabling intermediaries to streamline policy comparisons, automate administrative tasks, and deliver faster, more responsive services across online and offline channels. As customers increasingly expect seamless digital interactions alongside personalized advice, brokers and agents are likely to adopt digital platforms that support omnichannel distribution and servicing. This shift allows intermediaries to scale operations, serve a wider customer base, and improve service consistency, thereby strengthening their competitive position within the insurance distribution ecosystem. Therefore, rise in digital adoption is projected to supporting to a 1% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Insurtech Sector - The expansion of insurtech sector will become a significant driver contributing to the insurance brokers and agents market by 2030. Insurtech solutions that support brokerage operations, policy management, customer engagement, and data-driven advisory are enabling brokers and agents to deliver more efficient and customized services. As intermediaries integrate Insurtech tools into their workflows, they can improve decision-making, reduce operational complexity, and offer more value-added services to clients. This collaboration between traditional intermediaries and Insurtech providers is not expected to strengthen intermediary-led distribution models and expand the overall market by making insurance advisory and servicing more accessible and effective. Consequently, the expansion of insurtech sector is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Insurance Brokers And Agents Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the individual insurance brokers and agents market, the health and medical insurance brokers and agents market, the offline insurance brokers and agents market, and the insurance brokers and agents market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $355 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising healthcare costs, increasing insurance awareness, expanding middle-class populations, regulatory complexities, and sustained demand for personalized advisory services. This surge reflects the strengthening role of brokers and agents in navigating complex policy structures, facilitating claims support, and delivering tailored coverage solutions, fueling transformative growth within the broader global insurance distribution industry.

The individual insurance brokers and agents market is projected to grow by $100,602 million, the health and medical insurance brokers and agents market by $99,906 million, the offline insurance brokers and agents market by $96,969 million, and the insurance brokers and agents market by $57,467 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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