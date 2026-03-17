The Security Guarding Services Market is projected to grow to $265.2 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5%

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The Business Research Company’s Security Guarding Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for security guarding services has been rapidly increasing as concerns over safety and asset protection grow worldwide. With evolving urban landscapes and technological advancements, this industry is set to undergo significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors shaping the future of the security guarding services sector.

Security Guarding Services Market Size and Growth Outlook

The security guarding services market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $184.33 billion in 2025 to $198.68 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This upward trend during the historical period has been driven by factors such as rapid urbanization, increased commercial development, a growing number of industrial facilities, heightened security concerns, and a broader reliance on private security services to protect valuable assets.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong performance, reaching $265.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.5%. Key contributors to this anticipated growth include the surge in AI-enabled security monitoring technologies, the rising demand for combined physical and digital security solutions, the expansion of smart city projects, larger investments in corporate security initiatives, and a growing trend toward outsourcing security functions. Emerging market dynamics also include greater integration of electronic security systems, heightened need for manned and mobile guarding services, advancements in remote surveillance, increased focus on risk management and incident handling, and the adoption of hybrid security approaches.

Understanding Security Guarding Services and Their Role

Security guarding services encompass professional protection offerings where trained personnel safeguard people, property, and assets against threats like theft, vandalism, unauthorized entry, and emergencies. These services involve monitoring premises, managing access points, conducting routine patrols, responding to incidents promptly, and maintaining a secure environment across various settings. The presence of such services helps deter criminal activities and enhances overall safety for clients.

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Rising Crime Rates as a Major Factor Boosting Market Demand

One of the primary forces driving the growth of the security guarding services market is the increase in crime rates globally. Crime rates measure the frequency of criminal acts such as theft, assault, burglary, and vandalism within specific populations or areas during set timeframes. Socioeconomic instability has contributed to this rise by creating environments more conducive to such offenses. Security guarding personnel provide constant surveillance and rapid response capabilities, serving as a deterrent to potential criminals and improving safety outcomes.

For instance, data released in January 2025 by the UK’s Office for National Statistics indicated that crime incidents in England and Wales reached approximately 9.5 million for the year ending September 2024, marking a 12% increase over the previous year. This significant rise in crime underlines the growing necessity for effective security guarding solutions, directly influencing market expansion.

Regional Market Trends in Security Guarding Services

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the security guarding services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth over the upcoming years. The market report covers a broad geographical scope including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of regional developments and potential opportunities.

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