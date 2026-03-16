Influential Women Profiles Mary Ann Beninati: CEO and President of the Scharbauer Foundation, Inc.

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Strategic Philanthropic Initiatives in Education, Healthcare, Quality of Place, and Human Services in Midland, TexasMidland, Texas – Mary Ann Beninati serves as the CEO and President of the Scharbauer Foundation, Inc., where she has spent the past year advancing initiatives that strengthen communities and support working families. In her role, Mary Ann leads programs focused on education, healthcare, quality of place, and human services, bringing a strategic vision and operational rigor to the foundation’s philanthropic efforts. Her leadership emphasizes creating measurable, lasting impact while fostering opportunities for equity and growth across Midland and the surrounding region.Before joining the nonprofit sector, Mary Ann built a successful career in the oil and gas industry, where she developed programs such as company-based daycare centers to support employees’ families and address local shortages. She brings over 15 years of corporate experience spanning human resources, culture transformation, acquisitions and divestitures, corporate governance, and employment law compliance. Mary Ann earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics from The Catholic University of America in 2002 and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in 2005, beginning her career practicing corporate and employment law. Her combined legal expertise and executive experience allow her to approach philanthropy with both strategic insight and operational precision.Mary Ann attributes her professional success to a genuine curiosity about people and a desire to understand their perspectives, experiences, and motivations. This approach enables her to listen actively, ask thoughtful questions, and build meaningful relationships, allowing her to collaborate effectively and contribute positively in every professional setting. Reflecting on her career, she notes that the best advice she ever received was that true leadership is not defined by a title but by influence and trust—qualities that cultivate respect, empathy, and authenticity, essential for guiding others successfully.For young women entering the nonprofit or corporate sectors, Mary Ann advises staying true to oneself. Authenticity and confidence, she says, foster stronger connections and open doors to opportunities far more than conforming to others’ expectations. In today’s philanthropic and educational landscape, one of the biggest challenges—and opportunities—is adapting to the evolving state of education. New teaching methods, technologies, and diverse student needs demand innovative solutions that can improve outcomes and strengthen communities.Mary Ann’s commitment extends beyond her role at the foundation. She has served in leadership positions on multiple boards, including as President of the Trinity School of Midland Board of Trustees and as a past President of her local YMCA Board. Guided by the principle of leaving things better than she found them, she strives to make meaningful and lasting contributions in every aspect of her work and personal life.Outside of her professional endeavors, Mary Ann enjoys traveling, participating in her book club, and spending quality time with her two daughters. Her leadership at the Scharbauer Foundation, Inc. continues to exemplify how strategic vision, empathy, and dedication can create transformative impact in communities.Learn More about Mary Ann Beninati:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mary-beninati Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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