Vietnam Tourism Sees Record Growth in 2026 as Demand for Vietnam Holiday Packages Surges

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Rising international arrivals and growing demand for Vietnam Country Tours and sustainable travel are positioning Vietnam as a top destination in Southeast Asia

DE, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The General Statistics Office of Vietnam showed that Vietnam received nearly 4.7 million international visitors in the first two weeks of 2026, which is 18.1 percent higher than the national numbers of 2025. These strong introductory figures depict the growing world fascination with the Vietnam Holiday Packages and Vietnam Country Tour experience because tourists are increasingly attracted to the rich cultural heritage, scenic scenery, and hospitality of the country. The record-level arrivals show that the recovery of the tourism sector in Vietnam has arrived at a stage of stable and assured development after the pandemic.Already in February, over 2.2 million international visitors were recorded (it was the third month in 2010 when the number of international visitors surpassed the 2-million mark). The steadiness of this indicates a stable recovery as well as a strong underlying demand, and not seasonal spikes. Travellers are increasingly choosing Holiday Packages to Vietnam that combine culture, nature, and local experiences, a trend that is moving towards other parts of Southeast Asia in more immersive and meaningful travel experiences.The Asia region remains the largest source of inbound tourism with an estimated 73 percent of all visitors. The positions of South Korea and China remain the most important source markets in terms of visitor numbers that are generated within the first two months of the year. Other notable growths are recorded in the Southeast Asian neighbours, with the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia all registering significant growth in arrivals. India is also developing into a new travel industry in Vietnam, and the demand among the Indian travelers visiting Vietnam Country Tour itineraries, which cover vast geographical areas, namely the northern highlands to the southern delta, is gradually increasing.Europe received about 847,000 visitors within the period, and Russia had an outstanding growth of over 212 per cent per annum. The European travellers will continue to take a longer stay and spend more money on a trip, which makes the market very lucrative to the tourism sector in Vietnam. The Americas were considered the case of 278 000 visitors, and the United States still had one of the largest long-haul markets. The nature of demand in the two destinations has been shifting towards Sustainable Travel Vietnam experiences, such as nature-based tourism, community-based cultural tours, and responsible travel itineraries in the Vietnam national parks and heritage sites.With an annual international tourism goal of approximately 19% already achieved in the first two months, the tourism officials in Vietnam are already geared towards market penetration, marketing Sustainable Travel Vietnam programs, and general service quality improvement in major sites. Travel agencies like the ThreeLand Travel are also on the frontline to meet the demand by creating adaptable Vietnam Holiday Packages and tailor-made Vietnam Country Tour itineraries to meet the needs of international tourists who want to have curated, meaningful experiences in the country at a very affordable rate.The tourism momentum in Vietnam in 2026 is indicative of a destination that has grown in terms of its size and popularity. The increasing global demand for holiday packages to Vietnam and the nation's emerging as the most sustainable business destination in terms of travel and exploring the cultural heritage of a particular country are making Vietnam one of the most enticing travel destinations in Southeast Asia in the coming years.About ThreeLand TravelThreeLand Travel specialises in the travel business in Southeast Asia with customised travel packages in Vietnam (Vietnam Holiday Packages), Vietnam Country Tours, and multi-destination travel experiences in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and Thailand. The company aims at Sustainable Travel Vietnam programs, genuine cultural experiences, and carefully developed itineraries targeted at international travellers who want to have meaningful travel in Southeast Asia.

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