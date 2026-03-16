Influential Women Showcases Tracy K. Imm: Transforming Leadership, Business, and Technology at a Global Scale

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Executive at T. Rowe Price Guides Teams Through Complex Change with Empathy, Strategy, and InnovationBaltimore, Maryland – Tracy K. Imm is a distinguished global executive at T. Rowe Price, specializing in leadership, change management, and strategic business, data, and technology transformations. With an extensive career spanning senior leadership roles across communications, organizational development, and technology-driven initiatives, Tracy is known for her ability to connect people, processes, and systems to deliver measurable business impact. She engages stakeholders at all levels, guiding teams and executives through complex organizational change with clarity, empathy, and actionable strategies.Tracy holds a Master of Science in Business and Technology Management from Stevenson University, an MBA in Marketing and Management from the University of Baltimore, and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Systems Analysis from McDaniel College. She is also a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) through the International Coaching Federation and a Certified Gallup StrengthsFinder Coach, bringing both strategic insight and personalized coaching expertise to her work.Creativity is central to Tracy’s professional and personal philosophy. She is a passionate writer, storyteller, and interviewer, finding inspiration in the hero’s journey. She is the author of The Brave Girl’s Guide to Work that You Love and Conquer Shame + Claim Success: 3 Keys to Abundance, Love + Leadership, and hosts a podcast, all created in the spirit of love and empowerment.Recognized with the Public Relations Society of America Lifetime Achievement Award, Tracy continues to drive thought leadership, executive coaching, and transformative initiatives that empower leaders and organizations worldwide. Her dedication to innovation, leadership development, and meaningful storytelling positions her as a guiding force in shaping the future of business, technology, and organizational excellence.Learn More about Tracy K. Imm:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/tracy-imm or through her website, https://tracyimm.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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