Influential Women Spotlights Samantha Lewis Henington: Advocating with Tenacity, Integrity in Austin’s Legal Community

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founding Attorney at Henington Lewis Law Firm Combines Strategic Litigation Expertise with Client-Centered AdvocacySamantha Lewis Henington is a founding attorney at Henington Lewis Law Firm in Austin, Texas, where she leverages her extensive litigation experience to advocate for clients with precision, integrity, and dedication. Since establishing her firm in 2025, Samantha has been committed to securing favorable outcomes, negotiating strong settlements, and holding opposing parties accountable. Her approach combines meticulous preparation with a relentless pursuit of justice, ensuring clients feel supported and confident throughout every step of the legal process.Samantha earned her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of New Mexico and her Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law, where she was recognized on the Dean’s List and received the Pakis, Giotes, Page & Burleson, P.C. Tax Law Award. Prior to founding her firm, she held senior and associate attorney positions at several prestigious national law firms, including Chartwell Law and Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons L.L.P. During this time, Samantha honed her expertise in complex litigation, fiduciary disputes, and client advocacy, earning a reputation for strategic thinking and effective courtroom representation. Her experience allows her to anticipate challenges, craft innovative solutions, and deliver results tailored to each client’s unique situation.Beyond her legal practice, Samantha is actively engaged with the Austin Young Lawyers Association, the Austin Bar Association, and the Baylor Law Alumni Association. These commitments reflect her dedication to the broader legal community, continuous professional development, and mentorship of rising legal professionals.Samantha attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, noting that her late father inspired her to push boundaries and strive for excellence in all she undertakes. She recalls his advice: the true measure of success is not wealth, accolades, or possessions, but the impact one has on others and how one makes people feel. A mentor once told her, “May you have a greater impact on the profession than the profession does you,” a guiding principle that has shaped her career and reinforced her commitment to service, integrity, and ethical advocacy.For young women entering the legal field, Samantha advises patience, hard work, and staying true to one’s values. She emphasizes that work-life balance is one of the biggest challenges in the profession, reminding peers that while a lawyer’s role is essential, the individual behind the license cannot be replaced. Taking care of oneself is fundamental to sustaining both professional success and personal well-being.At the core of Samantha’s practice are honesty, courage, and kindness. She prioritizes her clients, upholds her moral code, and places her family and friends at the center of her life. This balance allows her to provide guidance with transparency, approach difficult conversations with confidence, and remain steadfast in her ethical responsibilities.Through her leadership and advocacy, Samantha Lewis Henington exemplifies how client-centered representation, combined with personal integrity, can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others while elevating the legal profession.Learn More about Samantha Lewis Henington:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/samantha-lewis or through her profile on Henington Lewis, https://completelegacyplan.com/about-us/samantha-lewis/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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