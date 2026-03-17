2027 International Indigenous Games & Gathering Partners with Success Beyond Game Day to Launch Global Indigenous Youth Leadership Initiative

This partnership integrates SBGD's athlete identity development & mentorship programming with IIGG’s Indigenous-led sport, cultural, and community initiatives.

EDMONTON AND CALGARY, ALBERTA , CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2027 International Indigenous Games & Gathering (IIGG) has partnered with Success Beyond Game Day (SBGD) to launch a global Indigenous youth leadership initiative. The event will take place July 25–31, 2027, across Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta, on the territories of Treaties 6, 7, and 8.The 2027 IIGG will bring together more than 6,000 Indigenous youth athletes, coaches, cultural leaders, and international delegates from around the world, uniting Indigenous sport, culture, ceremony, and leadership while creating opportunities for Indigenous youth through connection, cultural exchange, and leadership development. Building on a decades-long legacy of Indigenous sport development, the 2027 IIGG expands the vision internationally, bringing together Indigenous athletes, Nations, and cultural leaders in a global gathering grounded in Indigenous leadership and cultural continuity.This partnership integrates Success Beyond Game Day’s athlete leadership, identity development, and mentorship programming with IIGG’s Indigenous-led sport, cultural, and community initiatives. Together, the organizations will deliver a multi-phase Indigenous youth leadership platform leading into and beyond the 2027 Gathering.“The International Indigenous Games & Gathering is about far more than sport. It is about strengthening identity, leadership, and opportunity for Indigenous youth across our Nations. This partnership with Success Beyond Game Day helps expand those pathways by connecting our athletes and young leaders with mentorship, training, and opportunities.” - Lowa Beebe, Chair, 2027 International Indigenous Games & Gathering Host Committee“As an Indigenous executive in professional sports, I have seen firsthand the gaps in access and opportunity. This partnership creates a bridge where sport becomes a gateway, with cultural pride as the foundation.” - Robert Doore, Senior Advisor, SBGD | Former NFL Executive | Amskapi Piikani, Blackfoot ConfederacyBuilding Indigenous Youth Leadership Pathways – 2027 IIGG Program HighlightsThrough a phased rollout beginning in 2026, the SBGD × IIGG initiative will activate athlete development programming, mentorship opportunities, youth internships, and community learning labs leading into the 2027 Gathering. These initiatives are designed to create lasting leadership pathways for Indigenous youth while opening opportunities for corporate sponsors, community organizations, and educational institutions to participate in long-term impact.Key initiatives include:• Athlete Identity Performance Development Program: Mindset, leadership, and performance training for Indigenous athletes• Coach Performance Development Resources (“Coach the Coaches”): Supporting Indigenous coaches with leadership and athlete development tools• Cross-Functional Internship Opportunities: Providing Indigenous youth with experience across sports performance, community programming, media storytelling, sponsorship development, and event operations• SBGD Mentorship Program: Connecting participants with leaders across sport, business, and community sectors• SBGD × IIGG Spirit Scholarship Fund: Supporting Indigenous athletes through leadership and education opportunities, with a fundraising goal of up to $1,000,000 USD• Youth Sports and STEM Learning Labs and Community Activations: Integrating sport, education, and cultural leadership• Integrated Storytelling Initiatives: Celebrating Indigenous youth leadership, athlete journeys, and community impactAdditional details on athlete development programs, mentorship opportunities, and Indigenous youth internships will be announced in the coming months, with further announcements regarding sponsorship partnerships and community participation to follow.“True impact begins with relationships, merit, and shared language. Through identity-performance development, mentorship, and aligned sponsorship resources, SBGD stands alongside IIGG to empower youth, unite communities, and build a legacy beyond sport. This is a call to gather, build together, and create pathways to ‘Go Pro in Life.’” - Samantha Card, CEO, SBGD EnterprisesPartnership & Sponsorship Inquiries

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