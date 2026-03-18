ShareForce Announces Rapid Expansion in Australian Market as ASX Issuers Adopt More Sophisticated Equity Plans

ShareForce Cloud Platform for Managing Employee Share Incentives

ShareForce, an equity plan administration and reporting platform, today announced expansion in the Australian market.

Many of the Australian teams we work with were managing big company complexity with small team capacity. They were juggling multiple plans, IFRS 2 calculations and TSR hurdles manually.” — Adva Lewitte

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing number of ASX-listed and high-growth Australian companies now rely on ShareForce to administer and report on increasingly sophisticated employee share plans, improving governance, scalability, and transparency across their equity programs.Organisations including Deep Yellow Limited Cedar Woods Properties Limited , Amotiv, and 3P Learning - the company powering EdTech brands like Reading Eggs and Mathletics - are among the companies that have implemented ShareForce to streamline plan administration, automated Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and other market and non-market performance calculations, and deliver robust IFRS 2 compliant expense reporting at a per-entity level.Australia’s equity landscape has evolved over the past few years as more companies link long term incentives to TSR, peer-relative and other market-based metrics, significantly increasing the complexity of valuation, in flight and at vesting performance testing, disclosure and reporting. Finance, HR and reward teams are now required to manage multiple plan types, global participant populations and complex mobility considerations, alongside heightened governance expectations, often with lean internal resources.ShareForce’s platform enables organisations to move beyond spreadsheet driven processes, providing a single integrated system that connects plan design, end-to-end grant lifecycle management, compliant valuations, including Monte Carlo based TSR modelling, and automated accounting entries.“Our Australian clients operate in some of the most demanding sectors in the market, from resources and energy through to technology, property and financial services, where volatility, growth and scrutiny converge,” said Adva Lewitte, Co-Head of Business Development at ShareForce. “They need equity infrastructure that keeps pace with TSR linked incentives, automates processes end to end, from award through to payroll, and supports clear, intuitive communication with participants, all while meeting the requirements of IFRS 2. We are proud that a growing number of leading Australian companies now trust ShareForce as the backbone of their equity plans.”Across the ASX, issuers are placing greater weight on performance based long term incentives and explicit alignment between executive pay outcomes and shareholder returns. At the same time, regulators and investors are calling for greater transparency in remuneration structures, clearer narrative around equity awards, vesting outcomes and dilution, and more consistent disclosure.By providing integrated participant data and plan information, scenario modelling and auditable accounting outputs, ShareForce supports boards, remuneration committees and management teams in demonstrating that equity awards are both strategically targeted and properly reported.“Many of the Australian teams we work with were managing big company complexity with small team capacity,” added Lewitte. “They were juggling multiple plans, IFRS 2 calculations and TSR hurdles manually, often rebuilding models from scratch each year. With ShareForce, they can standardise their approach, reduce manual risk and free up time to focus on strategy and communication rather than reconciliation.”ShareForce’s growth in Australia has also been driven by the country’s strong resources and energy base, where equity remains a critical tool for attracting and retaining specialised talent in cyclical markets. Mining, energy and emerging materials companies are using equity plans to align teams with long term project outcomes, manage volatility and share in value creation as projects move from exploration to production. ShareForce’s TSR tools and flexible performance frameworks are particularly well suited to these sectors, where peer benchmarking, index comparison and market based vesting conditions are common.Looking ahead, ShareForce plans to deepen its presence in Australia by establishing a local footprint, hosting thought leadership events and continuing to invest in product capabilities tailored to ASX listed and cross border issuers. This includes expanded support for multi country tax reporting, enhanced analytics around dilution and value sharing, and integrations with commonly used HR and finance systems across the region.“Equity is no longer simply an executive benefit, it is central to how Australian companies compete for talent and articulate their long-term ambitions,” said Lewitte. “Our mission is to provide Australian issuers with the level of equity infrastructure and insight expected in the world’s most advanced markets, while fully reflecting local regulatory and reporting requirements.”*Disclaimer: References to these companies are factual and do not imply any form of endorsement or partnership beyond their use of ShareForce’s equity management platform.

Take a Tour of the ShareForce Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.