Rodenticides Market Hits USD 7.72 Billion in 2032 Amid Rising Rodent Infestations

Rodenticides Market

The global rodenticides market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.67 Bn in 2025 and is exhibiting a (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 to 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Rodenticides Market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.67 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.72 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2025 to 2032. The rising incidence of rodent infestations in both urban and rural areas is a key factor driving the global demand for rodenticides. Rapid urbanization, along with inadequate waste management systems, has created favorable conditions for rodent populations to thrive, particularly in densely populated cities, thereby increasing the need for effective pest control solutions.Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9030 Global Rodenticides Market Key TakeawaysAnticoagulant segment dominates the market with a share of 62.5% in 2025.Based on form, pellets segment accounted for 38.7% of the global rodenticides market share in 2025.Agriculture segment accounted for a market revenue share of 29.6% in 2025.Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global rodenticides industry, capturing a share of 38.2% in 2025.North America, with a market share of 22.5% in 2025, is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for rodenticide manufacturers during the forecast period.Increasing Rodent Infestations Fueling Rodenticides Market GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest rodenticides market analysis highlights major factors spurring industry growth. Rapid urbanization, increasing rodent infestations, rising health and hygiene concerns from rodent-borne diseases, and growing use of rodenticides in agriculture are some of the prominent growth drivers.Rapid expansion of cities and urban infrastructure is creating favorable habitats, such as easy access to food, shelter, and waste, for rodents. This leads to higher demand for effective rodent control solutions in both residential and commercial settings, thereby fueling growth of rodenticides market.According to the American Housing Survey, about 11.6% of households across the country reported having rodent problems each year in 2025. In the U.K., more than 518,000 rat-related incidents were reported to local councils between 2023 and 2025, showing that rodent problems are common and increasing in major cities. These trends are expected to boost sales of rodenticides during the forecast period.Stringent Regulations and Health Concerns Hampering Market GrowthThe global rodenticides market outlook indicates steady future growth, owing to rising incidence of rodent infestation and growing concerns about rodent-borne diseases. However, stringent regulatory frameworks and health concerns may slow down market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Regulations regarding the use of rodenticides, especially chemical-based ones, are becoming increasingly strict. This is due to their potential risks to human health, non-target species, and the environment. Agencies like the EPA and ECHA enforce strict guidelines on formulation, usage, and disposal. Non-compliance can result in heavy fines or bans, limiting rodenticides market expansion.In addition, the use of rodenticides, especially anticoagulant chemicals, can cause serious risks like secondary poisoning of wildlife, pets, and even humans. Awareness about these risks has increased consumer preference for safer alternatives, reducing demand for conventional chemical rodenticides.Purchase Now Up to 40% Discount on This Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/offernew/buy-now/9030 Rising Food Insecurity Concerns Creating Rodenticides Market OpportunitiesThe increase in crop pests and diseases is emerging as a significant global threat, raising serious concerns about food security. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), up to 40% of global crop production is lost annually to pests, posing a severe threat to food security and nutrition. To help manage rodent populations, a key subset of crop pests, farmers use rodenticides. This targeted approach is expected to create revenue-generation opportunities for manufacturers of rodenticides during the forecast period.Emerging Rodenticides Market TrendsShift towards biological rodenticides is an emerging market trend. More people are now choosing biological or eco-friendly rodenticides because traditional chemical rodenticides can harm non-target species and pollute the environment. These bio-based rodenticides use natural methods, such as plant-based toxins, pathogens, or pheromone-based repellents, to manage rodent populations. This shift is mostly due to stricter environmental regulations, growing consumer awareness of sustainable pest control, and the demand for safer alternatives in agricultural and residential settings.Rising rodent-borne health and hygiene concerns are expected to propel rodenticide demand during the forecast period. Rodents are vectors for diseases like leptospirosis, hantavirus, plague, and Salmonella. Growing public awareness of these health risks boosts the adoption of rodenticides for sanitation and public health protection.Escalating popularity of integrated Pest Management (IPM) is supporting rodenticides market growth. IPM combines monitoring, traps, habitat control, and limited use of rodenticides to manage rodents safely and effectively.Manufacturers are investing in safer, targeted formulations that meet both efficacy and environmental preferences, encouraging product adoption. For instance, they are developing eco-friendly, bio based options and improved baits. Development of these safer and more effective solutions is expected to boost market growth in the coming years.Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/9030 Analyst’s View“The global rodenticides market is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period, driven by rising concerns over crop losses due to rodents, increasing adoption of integrated pest management strategies, and the urgent need to ensure food security in the face of growing population and agricultural challenges,” said a senior analyst at CMI.Competitor InsightsKey companies in the rodenticides market report:◘ Bayer AG◘ BASF SE◘ Syngenta AG◘ Rentokil Initial plc◘ Antico◘ Neogen Corporation◘ Bravo Environmental Services◘ FMC Corporation◘ Kness Mfg. Co., Inc.◘ Liphatech, Inc.◘ Impelletz◘ Scotty's Rodent Control◘ PelGar InternationalKey DevelopmentsIn June 2025, Bayer launched BICOTA, a novel solution for managing stem borers in paddy cultivation. This new product combines the company’s exclusive innovation to provide strong protection against these damaging pests.In October 2024, BASF launched Neosorexa Plus Blocks with a new and improved active ingredient. This rodenticide contains flocoumafen, providing pest technicians with fast and effective control against various rodent species.In May 2024, Syngenta introduced the new TALON GT Pro Rodenticide Grain Bait Block. The product contains brodifacoum as its active ingredient and is designed to provide strong and reliable control of rats and mice.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

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