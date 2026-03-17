Author Michaele Aldophe Announces New Romantic Novel 'Still, I Remember You'

Cover of the romantic novel Still I Remember You by author Michaele Aldophe. Author Michaele Aldophe, founder of It Wasn’t For Nothing Publishing and author of Still I Remember You.

A heartfelt story of love, distance, and destiny set between the romantic streets of Paris and the breathtaking shores of Hawaii.

Some loves never truly disappear. They stay quietly in our memories and remind us that certain connections can last beyond time and distance.” — Michaele Aldophe

DAVENPORT, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and publisher Michaele Aldophe, founder of It Wasn’t For Nothing Publishing, announces the upcoming release of her new romantic novel Still, I Remember You, a story that explores the enduring power of love, memory, and destiny.Set between the enchanting streets of Paris and the breathtaking beaches of Hawaii, the novel follows Mireille, a woman who has built a successful and independent life while quietly carrying the memory of a love that never truly faded.As Mireille focuses on her career and personal growth, life takes an unexpected turn when Ron reappears in her world, forcing her to confront a question many people carry in silence:Can the love we never forgot truly find its way back to us?Through vivid settings, emotional depth, and cinematic storytelling, Aldophe brings readers on a journey of reflection, healing, and rediscovery. The story explores themes of timing, forgiveness, personal growth, and the connections that remain long after people part ways.Known for her heartfelt storytelling and her dedication to helping others share their voices through publishing, Aldophe continues to expand her literary work while leading a growing community of authors through her boutique publishing company.“Some loves never truly disappear,” Aldophe says. “They stay quietly in our memories, shaping who we become and reminding us that certain connections are meant to last beyond time and distance.”Still, I Remember You will be available on Amazon and major online retailers, inviting readers to experience a powerful love story that spans continents and emotions.

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