Apellix Selects Drone Clean UK as Sole Distributor of Apellix Cleaning Drones in the UK

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Apellix selects Drone Clean UK as exclusive UK distributor for AI‑powered cleaning drones, boosting safety and efficiency for exterior maintenance.

Apellix drones elevate what’s possible in surface cleaning by combining AI, Advanced technology, and autonomous features that increase. accuracy, safety, and environmental responsibility.” — Dean Lancaster

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apellix, the pioneering leader in aerial robotic systems for precision spray coating, cleaning, and surface decontamination, is proud to announce that Drone Clean UK has been appointed as its exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom. The partnership marks a major step in expanding Apellix’s global reach and bringing its award-winning, patented, tethered aerial robotics technology to new markets in Europe.Under this agreement, Drone Clean UK will represent Apellix across the UK, providing sales, service, and local support for Apellix’s advanced AI-powered autonomous spray-painting, power-washing, and soft-washing drones. These systems allow users to safely perform exterior maintenance and coating operations on large industrial structures — such as ships, storage tanks, wind turbines, and buildings — without exposing workers to hazardous heights or chemicals.Drone Clean UK, the premier drone power-wash company in the United Kingdom, brings a vast roster of clients and a long track record of successfully completing major projects of all sizes. In addition to continuing to clean and maintain buildings and critical structures, Drone Clean UK will also serve as a distributor, supplying Apellix systems together with the required ground-based equipment, regulatory approvals support, and educational materials needed to successfully operate a professional drone cleaning company.By integrating Apellix’s AI-driven autonomous precision flight control with industry-standard power-wash and soft-wash systems, the solution removes organic growth, pollutants, and surface contaminants more quickly than traditional methods and with less disruption to building occupants and surrounding communities. This approach reduces time on site, lowers equipment and labor costs, and supports sustainable asset management for property owners, facility managers, and local authorities responsible for keeping the urban environment clean and compliant.“Drone Clean UK’s expertise and established presence in the industrial drone sector make them the perfect partner for Apellix,” said Robert Dahlstrom, Founder and CEO of Apellix. “Their commitment to innovation and safety aligns with our mission to use robotics to improve worker safety, sustainability, and operational efficiency.”Drone Clean UK is a leader in industrial drone services focused on exterior cleaning, façade maintenance, and inspection. The collaboration enables Drone Clean UK to offer Apellix autonomous systems to customers seeking to modernize operations, reduce costs, and meet environmental and safety regulations through precision robotics.“We’re proud to represent Apellix in the UK,” said Dean Lancaster, CEO of Drone Clean UK. “Apellix drones elevate what’s possible in surface cleaning by combining accuracy, safety, and environmental responsibility. We’re eager to introduce these capabilities to clients across multiple industries.”Apellix has deployed its technology across the United States and internationally in over 24 countries, spanning 5 continents, serving clients in energy, maritime, infrastructure, manufacturing, facilities management, government, and military sectors. With this exclusive partnership, the company continues to accelerate its global expansion and commitment to safer, greener industrial operations, particularly in the built environment.About ApellixApellixis an award-winning aerial robotics company based in Jacksonville, Florida, USA, that designs, builds, and manufactures tethered autonomous drones that perform tasks such as spray painting, coating, cleaning, and power/soft washing. Its patented technology combines precision control with real-time data collection, enhancing safety, performance, and documentation for industrial and building-maintenance applications.Learn more at www.apellix.com About Drone Clean UKDrone Clean UK is a UK-based company providing advanced exterior cleaning, inspection, and maintenance services using drone technology. The company focuses on sustainable, efficient, and safe solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential clients, with particular expertise in façades and structures in the built environment.Visit www.dronecleanuk.com for more information.

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