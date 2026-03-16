Influential Women Features Micki Archuleta, PhD, MA, MEd: Founder of the Rebuilding Lives Initiative

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Learning Through Serious-Game Programs, Advocacy, and Cross-Sector CollaborationMerced, California – Micki Archuleta, PhD, MA, MEd, is a visionary educator and program innovator whose career is dedicated to transforming trauma-informed insights into actionable, operationally excellent initiatives that foster student success and strengthen communities. As the Founder of the Rebuilding Lives Initiative, she combines serious-game learning, advocacy training, and community partnerships to develop programs that empower students and help communities heal. With more than 25 years of experience in classrooms and community projects, Dr. Archuleta has consistently led cross-sector collaborations, designed instructor training, and created digital learning tools that reach people wherever they are—online, in schools, and directly within communities.Dr. Archuleta’s expertise spans program operations, student success, curriculum development, and partnership management. She has successfully coordinated multi-source budgets, managed complex logistical operations, and implemented data-informed processes that deliver measurable outcomes. In addition to her leadership of Rebuilding Lives, she has designed statewide pilot programs, developed trauma-informed advising initiatives, and served as adjunct faculty at Modesto Junior College. Her work consistently emphasizes practical skill-building, equity, and a sense of belonging for all participants.Central to Dr. Archuleta’s success is her ability to integrate innovative approaches into every program she leads. She designed and directed a multi-stakeholder, student-success initiative that combines serious-game learning with hands-on workshops and personalized instructor support. Managing every aspect—from logistics and scheduling to partner coordination—she leveraged a prototype she developed to guide the program’s design and implementation, ensuring that each initiative met the unique needs of the communities it served.Beyond education, Dr. Archuleta is deeply committed to civic engagement and social impact. She co-founded LGBTQ Merced, established the MERCED LGBTQ Alliance, and leads Dolphin Voyager, LLC, which develops interactive learning solutions and serious games that cultivate empathy, critical thinking, and civic participation. Her current work focuses on scaling Rebuilding Lives pilots across Merced and Stanislaus counties, publishing case studies and toolkits for educators and agencies, and speaking on trauma-informed leadership, civic education, and community-first program design.Dr. Archuleta’s work is guided by values of advocacy, resilience, and support for others. She is committed to standing up for LGBTQ+ individuals, ensuring fairness in educational and community interactions, and fostering environments where all participants feel respected and empowered. She credits her perseverance to her mother, who has consistently inspired and encouraged her, and to a lifelong commitment to creating programs that help people thrive academically, socially, and personally.Through her leadership, Dr. Micki Archuleta continues to demonstrate that trauma-informed, innovative, and community-centered educational initiatives can drive measurable impact, equity, and resilience for both students and communities.Learn More about Dr. Micki Archuleta:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Micki-Archuleta or through her website, https://www.rebuilding-lives-initiative.org/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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