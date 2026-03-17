Catheters Market 2026 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures Supporting Market Expansion

Catheters Market Report 2026_Segments Catheters Global Market Report 2026 Catheters Market Report 2026_Regions

The Business Research Company's Catheters Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Catheters Market to Surpass $51 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Nephrology And Urology Devices market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $77 billion by 2030, with Catheters to represent around 67% of the parent market. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,176 billion by 2030, the Catheters market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Catheters Market in 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the catheters market in 2030, valued at $16,777 million. The market is expected to grow from $11,835 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth ratCatheters Markete (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth is supported by the growing home healthcare services and increasing aging population.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Catheters Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the catheters market in 2030, valued at $14,544 million. The market is expected to grow from $10,364 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to growing home healthcare services and the increasing aging population.

Request a free sample of the Catheters Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5860&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What will be Largest Segment in the Catheters Market in 2030?

The catheters market is segmented by product into balloon guiding catheter, microcatheter, PTA balloon catheter, IABP balloon catheter, occlusion catheter, indwelling catheter for intravascular thrombus/foreign body removal and PED balloon catheter. The microcatheter market will be the largest segment of the catheters market segmented by product, accounting for 30% or $15,390 million of the total in 2030. The microcatheter market will be supported by the growing demand for precision navigation in small and tortuous vessels, increasing use in neurointerventional and oncology procedures, rising preference for minimally invasive treatments, advancements in materials enabling improved flexibility and torque control, expanding applications in embolization and drug delivery, and increasing adoption of image-guided therapeutic techniques.

The catheters market is segmented by lumen into single-lumen, double-lumen and triple-lumen. The single-lumen market will be the largest segment of the catheters market segmented by lumen, accounting for 43% or $21,849 million of the total in 2030. The single-lumen market will be supported by the simple design and ease of use, cost-effectiveness for routine clinical applications, widespread adoption in basic diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, lower risk of complications compared to multi-lumen devices, suitability for short-term interventions, high demand in emergency and general care settings, and broad availability across healthcare facilities.

The catheters market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals and clinics market will be the largest segment of the catheters market segmented by end user, accounting for 72% or $36,868 million of the total in 2030. The hospitals and clinics market will be supported by the high volume of surgical and interventional procedures, availability of advanced diagnostic and treatment infrastructure, presence of skilled healthcare professionals, increasing patient admissions for cardiovascular and neurological conditions, growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, continuous investment in medical technologies, and rising healthcare expenditure.

What is the expected CAGR for the Catheters Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the catheters market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Catheters Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global catheters market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape clinical workflows, device manufacturing, infection-prevention protocols, and regulatory/quality-assurance practices worldwide.

Rise In Aging Population - The rise in aging population will become a key driver of growth in the catheters market by 2030. Elderly individuals are more prone to chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, urinary disorders, renal failure, and mobility-related complications, which frequently necessitate catheter-based procedures for diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing care. Moreover, age-associated loss of bladder control and the rising number of surgical interventions among older adults are further increasing catheter utilization. Increasing life expectancy, along with better access to healthcare services and long-term care facilities, is accelerating the uptake of advanced catheter technologies. As a result, manufacturers are experiencing steady demand growth, supporting market expansion across hospital, homecare, and specialty care environments. As a result, rise in aging population is anticipated to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Rising Urological Disorders - The rising urological disorders will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the catheters market by 2030. Conditions such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, kidney stones, and urinary tract obstructions increasingly require catheterization for effective diagnosis, treatment, and patient management. Growing awareness of urological health, along with higher diagnosis rates, is driving demand for both intermittent and indwelling catheters. In addition, the expansion of minimally invasive urological procedures and the rising volume of surgeries are boosting catheter utilization. Improved access to urology care, particularly in aging and high-risk populations, further supports sustained market growth across hospitals and homecare settings. Consequently, the rising urological disorders is projected to contributing to a 1.1% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Procedures - The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will serve as a key growth catalyst for the catheters market by 2030. Minimally invasive techniques are widely adopted due to their advantages, including reduced patient trauma, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and lower overall healthcare costs. Catheters play a critical role in these procedures by enabling precise access, navigation, and delivery of therapeutic or diagnostic interventions across cardiovascular, urological, and neurovascular applications. Technological advancements in catheter design, such as enhanced flexibility, steerability, and imaging compatibility, are further supporting their clinical adoption. As healthcare providers continue to prioritize efficiency and improved patient outcomes, demand for advanced catheter solutions is expected to rise steadily. Therefore, this increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is projected to supporting to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Home Healthcare Services - The growing home healthcare services will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of catheters market by 2030. Home-based care is increasingly preferred due to its cost efficiency, convenience, and ability to improve patient comfort and quality of life, particularly for individuals with chronic illnesses, mobility limitations, or long-term catheterization needs. The shift toward outpatient care and early hospital discharge has increased reliance on catheters for urinary management, dialysis, and vascular access in home settings. Moreover, advancements in user-friendly, infection-resistant catheter designs are enabling safe self-administration and caregiver use, thereby driving demand and supporting sustained market expansion across homecare segments. Consequently, the growing home healthcare services is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Catheters Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Mar_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Catheters Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the catheters for hospitals and clinics market, the single-lumen catheters market, and the microcatheter market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $24 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising minimally invasive procedures, increasing chronic disease prevalence, expanding hospital infrastructure, and growing emphasis on infection prevention and cost-efficient care delivery. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of precision-guided interventional techniques, high-volume disposable catheter usage, and hospital-centered treatment models that enable real-time clinical efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and scalable healthcare operations, fueling transformative growth within the broader catheter industry.

The catheters for hospitals and clinics market is projected to grow by $11,786 million, the single-lumen catheters market by $6,793 million and the microcatheter market by $5,688 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.