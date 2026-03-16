Influential Women Recognizes Dorcas Onyango for Driving Sustainable Impact and Inclusive Growth Across Africa and Beyond

Dorcas Onyango

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purpose‑Driven Executive with Over Two Decades of Experience in Sustainability, ESG Strategy, and Global Social ImpactDorcas Onyango, MBA, is a purpose-driven executive and board leader with more than two decades of experience advancing sustainability, ESG strategy, public affairs, and social impact across Africa and the global development landscape. Throughout her career, she has designed and led transformative programs for international organizations across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, specializing in SDG-aligned initiatives, corporate responsibility, strategic communications, and multi-stakeholder partnerships.Dorcas has held leadership roles at major global institutions, including Coca-Cola and Shared Interest, where she has been recognized for integrating sustainability into core business strategy while mobilizing resources to drive inclusive growth for women, youth, and underserved communities. She holds an MBA from Africa Leadership University and has completed executive training at Harvard Business School, equipping her with the strategic insights and global perspective necessary for her work.At Coca-Cola, Dorcas designed and executed the company’s Africa sustainability strategy and directed The Coca-Cola Foundation’s USD 100M+ portfolio, covering water, waste, humanitarian relief, and women’s economic empowerment. She also led policy advocacy initiatives resulting in favorable tax reforms across 16 countries and secured over USD 135M in matched funding through global partnerships. Her leadership contributed to award-winning community programs that have improved the lives of more than 15 million people across the continent.In her current role as Global Director of Programs at Shared Interest, Dorcas expands capital access for SMEs by bridging blended finance, ESG principles, and international development. Her work enables job creation while strengthening climate, agriculture, and food-security ecosystems throughout Africa, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable, long-term growth.A respected thought leader and board member, Dorcas serves on several international boards, including MAP (USA), ROCKBlue (South Africa), GSIF (Italy), and Akili Dada (Kenya), where she champions governance, policy advocacy, and systems-level impact. She is a sought-after media spokesperson, frequent global panelist, and committed mentor, dedicated to elevating women’s leadership and youth empowerment.Across all her endeavors, Dorcas Onyango remains deeply committed to building resilient communities, promoting equitable development, and leveraging partnerships to deliver sustainable change. Her work reflects a career dedicated not only to advancing corporate and social responsibility but also to creating measurable, positive impact for millions of individuals across Africa and the global development sector.Learn More about Dorcas Onyango:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/dorcas-onyango or through her profile on Shared Interest, https://www.sharedinterest.org/dorcasonyango Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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