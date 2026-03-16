Ema Fulga Founder of decipher.

How to Ensure Your Brand is Visible and Reliable in Uncertain Times

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Periods of uncertainty change how people make decisions. Whether due to economic pressure, regional tensions, or disruptions to travel and daily life, consumers are more cautious about where they spend time and money. For sectors like hospitality, entertainment, and leisure, this can translate into reduced footfall and slower bookings.Ema Fulga, AI Search Optimisation Consultant and the Founder of decipher. says now more than ever, brands in this space need to ensure they are visible online and that potential customers can find them. Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO), or AI search optimisation, focuses on exactly that: getting brands recommended in AI-powered searches, where ChatGPT alone now accounts for 20% of search-related traffic worldwide.According to Ema: “During difficult times, people look for reassurance and recommendations before making a decision. But the way they search has changed. Instead of typing a few keywords into a search engine and browsing through pages of results, consumers are increasingly turning to AI assistants such as ChatGPT or Gemini to ask direct, contextual questions. These platforms are rapidly becoming a trusted source of advice.“For businesses, this has created a cost-effective opportunity to maintain visibility, especially when demand becomes more cautious and budgets are tighter.”Brands recommended by AI assistants are more likely to sell because of the trust component. People ‘talk’ to their assistants and give them a lot of context and information, so whenever their assistant recommends a brand, they are more likely to trust it because it feels highly personalised.So, when someone asks an AI assistant:● “What are some good indoor activities in Dubai tonight?”● “What family-friendly venues are open this weekend?”● “Where can I go for a relaxed evening out in Dubai?”This is where GEO becomes particularly powerful. Instead of competing for attention across hundreds of search listings in traditional engines, businesses have an opportunity to appear directly inside the trusted AI-generated recommendations that people increasingly rely on.For restaurants, entertainment venues, or leisure experiences, this shift is especially valuable. AI assistants often prioritise location-based recommendations and context, meaning that a well-described venue is more likely to appear in answers to highly targeted queries. Another reason GEO works well is that it focuses on clarity and credibility rather than advertising spend.Here are some practical steps to improve your AI search visibility:Create a topical landing page that you update regularlyThis new landing page could highlight why your space is safe and the measures you took to ensure customers feel comfortable. Focus on the benefits of your business, reframed to put the customer’s specific doubts at the centre. For example, a restaurant manager could highlight the comfortable outdoor space they have. They can mention how their kitchen is adequately staffed, so preparing meals doesn’t take longer than needed, ensuring a relaxing yet efficient service.Answer real customer questionsCreate FAQs or short articles that mirror how people ask for recommendations.Examples of useful questions are:● What are some safe indoor restaurants in Dubai right now?● Which restaurants or venues in Dubai offer comfortable indoor dining?● Is this venue suitable for families looking for a relaxed indoor setting?● Are there indoor dining options in Dubai that are open in the evening?● What makes this venue a good choice for a quiet, comfortable night out?Describe your venue clearlyPeople care more about practical details. Be specific about what you offer. Include details about location, atmosphere, audience, and the type of experience visitors can expect and be consistent across all your platforms.Strengthen local credibilityMentions in trusted publications, city guides, and event listings help AI systems recognise your venue as a credible recommendation. Reach out to media for any interview and feature opportunities.Create reassurance-focused contentThink beyond describing the venue itself. Content that highlights reassuring experiences, such as relaxed indoor dining, family-friendly outings, or quiet evening activities, is more likely to appear in AI-generated answers.As AI assistants become a central part of how consumers discover places, experiences, and brands, GEO is a key tool for staying visible and competitive in a changing search landscape.

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