A Scientific Dialogue Begins: Global Responses to the Publication of Quantum Model of the Universe

The three-volume scientific monograph Quantum Model of the Universe by Sergey G. Kolesnyak. The research examines structural connections between quantum physics, gravitation, and cosmological evolution. ATLAS detector at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider used to study fundamental particles and high-energy collisions. Credit: CERN / ATLAS Collaboration The James Webb Space Telescope observing distant galaxies and the early Universe. Credit: NASA / ESA / CSA

Scientists worldwide respond to the publication of the three-volume monograph “Quantum Model of the Universe” #Physics #Cosmology

Scientific ideas rarely appear in finished form. They develop through dialogue, critical analysis, and the gradual accumulation of knowledge.” — Sergey G. Kolesnyak

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, SWITZERLAND, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geneva, Switzerland — March 2026Major theoretical works have often triggered new scientific debate, particularly when they address questions that have remained central to physics for more than a century. In recent weeks, following a series of publications devoted to the three-volume monograph Quantum Model of the Universe, researcher Sergey G. Kolesnyak has received letters and responses from physicists, researchers, and readers across several countries.These reactions reflect a fundamental characteristic of scientific progress: significant ideas rarely develop in isolation. They are tested, questioned, refined, and expanded through dialogue. The publication of Quantum Model of the Universe has begun to generate precisely this kind of intellectual exchange.Many of the responses emphasize the unusual scale of the project. The monograph spans nearly two thousand pages and examines a wide range of problems situated at the intersection of theoretical physics and cosmology.One of the first letters came from a theoretical physicist associated with a European research group collaborating with CERN, who encountered the work through the open scientific repository Zenodo.“I recently came across your three-volume monograph Quantum Model of the Universe and was genuinely impressed,” he wrote. “A study of this scale, exploring structural relations between quantum field theory, general relativity, and cosmological evolution, represents one of the most ambitious independent theoretical works I have encountered in recent years.”Other responses expressed similar views. Several readers noted that the work approaches modern physics not as a collection of isolated theories, but as a system of interconnected ideas.“In contemporary science we often study different domains separately,” one reader wrote. “Particle physics, cosmology, and gravitation are usually treated as distinct frameworks. Yet the deepest questions about the Universe inevitably connect them.”For many readers, including researchers involved in observational programs linked to NASA missions, the emergence of such a project is not surprising. Throughout the history of physics, major breakthroughs have frequently arisen at the boundaries between disciplines. Quantum theory itself emerged from the convergence of thermodynamics, electromagnetism, and atomic physics, while general relativity united geometry and gravitation within a new understanding of space and time.Several correspondents noted that attempts to connect different branches of physics continue this historical trajectory.“Science advances most rapidly when ideas from different fields begin to interact,” one correspondent observed. “Examining quantum physics, gravitation, and cosmology within a single analytical framework is fully consistent with the historical development of fundamental physics.”Another response came from Mark Carney, a reader community manager working with scientific publications and research audiences.“I recently came across your open-access three-volume monograph Quantum Model of the Universe, hosted on Zenodo, and was genuinely impressed,” he wrote. “Spanning nearly two thousand pages, the work systematically connects quantum field theory, general relativity, and cosmological evolution within one investigative framework. It is one of the most ambitious independent theoretical studies I have encountered in recent years.”For readers encountering the discussion for the first time, Quantum Model of the Universe (QMU) is a three-volume monograph approaching two thousand pages. The work presents a structural investigation of modern physics and cosmology, focusing on possible relationships between quantum theory, gravitational dynamics, and the large-scale evolution of the Universe. The first volume, Quantum Model of the Universe (QMU), Volume I: Complete Edition, reconstructs the observable architecture of the Universe and examines empirical constraints derived from modern astrophysical and cosmological observations. It draws upon data from particle-physics experiments, measurements of the cosmic microwave background, astronomical surveys, and observations by modern space telescopes. The second volume, Quantum Model of the Universe , Volume II — Fundamental Hypotheses and Structural Discoveries, examines the conceptual foundations of modern physics. It analyzes assumptions embedded within major theoretical frameworks, including quantum field theory, relativistic gravitation, and contemporary cosmology, and considers these ideas within a broader structural perspective. The third volume, Quantum Model of the Universe (QMU), Volume III — Evolution of the Universe and Fundamental Physical Constants, investigates cosmological dynamics, the physical nature of the vacuum, and the possible variability of fundamental constants governing matter and interactions across cosmic history.Several correspondents observed that the breadth of the project reflects the rapid expansion of empirical knowledge during the past decades. Modern science now operates in an environment defined by an unprecedented volume of observational data.Experiments at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN have significantly deepened understanding of elementary particles and fundamental interactions. The Planck mission has delivered high-precision measurements of the cosmic microwave background. The LIGO observatories have confirmed the existence of gravitational waves, opening a new observational window into space-time dynamics. The NASA-led James Webb Space Telescope has begun revealing previously unseen structures of the early Universe.Against this background, some readers suggest that attempts at conceptual synthesis are becoming increasingly important.“We are living in a remarkable moment for physics,” one physicist wrote. “Observational capabilities are expanding rapidly, yet the theoretical challenge of integrating these discoveries into a coherent picture of reality remains one of the greatest intellectual tasks of our time.”The open-access publication of the monograph has also drawn considerable attention. Because the work is hosted on Zenodo, it is freely available to researchers, students, and interested readers worldwide.Several correspondents noted that this accessibility may significantly influence the discussion surrounding the project.“In the past, works of this scope often remained within limited academic circulation,” one reader observed. “Today they can be discovered by anyone interested in the deeper questions of science.”Sergey G. Kolesnyak regards this growing exchange as a natural part of scientific development. In his view, the project was never intended as a final theory, but rather as an invitation to further research and discussion concerning the structural foundations of modern physics.He regards the letters and responses not simply as reactions to publication, but as the beginning of a broader scientific dialogue about the structure and evolution of the Universe.As the discussion continues to expand, the work remains open to interpretation, critique, and further development by the international scientific community.Contact:Sergey G. KolesnyakEmail: intellectpictures@gmail.com

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