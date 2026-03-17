Nutritional Analysis Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Players Overview by 2030

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The Business Research Company's Nutritional Analysis Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The nutritional analysis market is gaining significant traction as consumers and regulatory bodies place greater emphasis on food quality and safety. With growing health consciousness and stricter compliance requirements, this market is set to witness substantial growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, driving factors, key regions, and trends shaping the future of nutritional analysis.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Nutritional Analysis Market

In recent years, the nutritional analysis market has experienced rapid expansion, reaching a value of $6.17 billion in 2025. It is expected to increase further to $6.82 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This upward trend in the past was driven by heightened health awareness, stricter regulatory standards, expansion in food production, enhanced monitoring of food quality, and the early adoption of food testing technologies. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $10.21 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 10.6%. The anticipated growth is supported by rising consumer demand for transparency in nutrition, stricter food regulations, the necessity for accurate labeling, stronger food safety measures, and increased development of health-oriented food products. Emerging trends include a focus on precise food composition analysis, greater emphasis on nutrition compliance testing, clearer product labeling, health-based food evaluations, and the growing use of scientific methods for food quality assessment.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5772&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding Nutritional Analysis and Its Importance

Nutritional analysis involves determining the calorie count, macronutrient, and micronutrient profile of foods. It plays a crucial role in accurately identifying the components present in any food item. Conducting such analyses on manufactured or marketed food products ensures they meet various national and international regulatory standards, contributing to consumer safety and trust.

Key Factors Driving Growth in the Nutritional Analysis Market

One of the primary forces propelling the nutritional analysis market is the increasing consumer awareness and preference for healthier eating habits. Nutritional analysis provides valuable insights into the chemical makeup, processing quality, and potential contamination in foods, supporting healthier consumption choices. A nutritious diet helps prevent malnutrition and reduces the risk of chronic non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. For instance, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a US-based nonprofit, reported that 54% of Americans followed a specific diet or eating pattern in the past year. Consumer interest in increasing protein intake has notably risen from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024. Moreover, about half of consumers aim to consume more fresh foods, widely regarded as the healthiest options. This growing health consciousness is a significant driver of market expansion.

View the full nutritional analysis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nutritional-analysis-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Regional Market Insights for Nutritional Analysis

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for nutritional analysis. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers comprehensive regional data, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on market dynamics.

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