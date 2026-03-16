Lieutenant Governor champions South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition

S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette with the leadership team of the S.C. Healthy Business Coalition, March 5, 2026. Dr. Susan Johnson, S.C. Healthy Business Coalition, and coalition team leaders meeting with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, March 5 , 2026. Dr. Susan Johnson, is the founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition.

Evette expresses support for organization’s mission to advance workforce health and wellbeing

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Days after the official launch of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition (SCHBC), members of the coalition met with S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette at her State House office in Columbia to discuss SCHBC’s forthcoming regional “launch” events, the continued growth of the SCHBC’s Fellowship program, and the coalition’s broader work and mission. During the meeting, March 5, Evette expressed support for SCHBC’s work and the importance of workforce health and wellbeing as a priority for South Carolina’s economic future.“South Carolina’s success is driven by the strength of our people and the businesses that invest in them,” said Lt. Governor Evette. “Building on more than a decade of work supporting healthier workplaces across our state; the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition brings together leaders from the business, healthcare, and community sectors to advance workforce health and wellbeing. Initiatives like this help ensure our employers remain competitive, our communities stay strong, and South Carolina continues to lead in building a thriving, resilient future.”Evette added (on social media): “South Carolina’s success is driven by the strength of our people and the businesses that invest in them. I'm very excited about the official launch of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition!”Reflecting on the March 5 meeting, Susan Johnson, PhD, founder and CEO of the South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition, described the conversation as “truly meaningful” and “We discussed the role employers can play in strengthening workforce health and wellbeing across our state and how initiatives like the Coalition help bring business, health, and community partners together around that shared goal. We’re grateful for the Lt. Governor’s leadership and her interest in the work underway across South Carolina to support healthier workplaces and stronger communities.”Dr. Johnson then shifted toward the coalition’s bringing the same conversation toSouth Carolina communities and state leaders through SCHBC’s Spring Seminar Series and the SCHBC Fellowship program.SPRING SEMINAR SERIES – NATURE AT WORKSCHBC’s forthcoming Spring Seminar Series will bring together local, regional, and state leaders for three statewide regional launch events focusing on “Nature at Work.” Each event – the Midlands, March 24; the Upstate, March 25; the Lowcountry, March 31 – will begin with a brief press gathering marking the launch of the Coalition, followed by seminars bringing employers, community leaders, and health partners together to explore how nature-based strategies can support workforce health, wellbeing, and stronger workplace cultures. Panel discussions will feature business and community leaders sharing practical examples of how the work is taking shape across South Carolina.“These regional events are an opportunity to bring employers and community leaders together around a shared goal of building healthier workplaces across South Carolina,” said Johnson. The ‘Nature at Work’ theme highlights how leadership, workplace culture, and access to healthy environments all play a role in supporting employee wellbeing and long-term organizational success.”[Register at – https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/schbc-spring-seminar-series-4812312 SOUTH CAROLINA HEALTHY BUSINESS COALITION SPONSORSSponsors include:BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (Statewide Presenting Sponsor)Proactive MD (Midlands Region Sponsor)Milliken Advisors (Midlands Seminar Sponsor)Gallagher (Upstate Region Sponsor)Heritage Landcare (Upstate Seminar Sponsor)South Carolina Federal Credit Union (Lowcountry Region Sponsor)Atlantic Packaging (Lowcountry Seminar Sponsor)SOUTH CAROLINA HEALTHY BUSINESS FELLOWSHIPThe SCHBC Fellowship is a statewide leadership program designed to equip employers and professionals with the knowledge, tools, and connections needed to advance workforce health and wellbeing within their organizations while building a growing community of leaders working together to strengthen healthy workplaces across South Carolina. The Fellowship brings together leaders from across industries and regions of the Palmetto State to explore topics such as workplace culture, leadership, benefits strategy, environmental wellbeing, and community health. [See – https://schealthybiz.com/fellowship/] ABOUT THE S.C. HEALTHY BUSINESS COALITIONThe South Carolina Healthy Business Coalition is a statewide network of employers, professionals, and partners working together to advance workforce health and wellbeing. Building on more than a decade of leadership through the South Carolina Healthy Business Challenge, the Coalition provides year-round opportunities for learning, connection, and collaboration to support healthier people, healthier workplaces, and a stronger South Carolina. Please visit https://schealthybiz.com/

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