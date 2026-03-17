Business Cloud Storage Service Market 2026 Secure And Scalable Data Storage Expanding Adoption

Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report 2026_Segments Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report 2026_Drivers Business Cloud Storage Service Global Market Report 2026_Region

The Business Research Company's Business Cloud Storage Service Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Business Cloud Storage Service market to surpass $99 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with Business Cloud Storage Service to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Business Cloud Storage Service market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the business cloud storage service market in 2030, valued at $39 billion. The market is expected to grow from $19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong enterprise cloud adoption, expanding data generation across industries, increasing migration to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, rising investments by hyperscale cloud providers, stringent data security and compliance requirements, and the accelerating digital transformation initiatives across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Business Cloud Storage Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the business cloud storage service market in 2030, valued at $37 billion. The market is expected to grow from $18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to widespread enterprise cloud migration, increasing data-intensive applications such as AI and analytics, strong presence of hyperscale cloud service providers, rising cybersecurity and compliance requirements, growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, and sustained investments in digital infrastructure across key industry verticals.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market In 2030?

The business cloud storage service market is segmented by service model into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market will be the largest segment of the business cloud storage service market, segmented by service model, accounting for 58% or $58 billion of the total in 2030. The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market will be supported by the increasing enterprise migration of workloads to the cloud, rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient storage infrastructure, growth in data-intensive applications such as AI, big data analytics, and IoT, expanding adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, strong investments by hyperscale cloud providers in data center expansion, and the need for robust disaster recovery, backup, and high-availability solutions across industries.

The business cloud storage service market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

The business cloud storage service market is segmented by application into data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), simulations and modeling, scientific research, and financial modeling.

The business cloud storage service market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, government, media and entertainment, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Business Cloud Storage Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the business cloud storage service market leading up to 2030 is 15%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Business Cloud Storage Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global business cloud storage service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance AI-powered data management and analytics capabilities, strengthen multi-cloud integration and orchestration frameworks, improve cybersecurity resilience through quantum-safe encryption technologies, and optimize scalable, secure, and cost-efficient enterprise data storage environments worldwide.

AI-Driven Data Management - The AI-driven data management is expected to become a key growth driver for the business cloud storage service market by 2030. AI-driven data management is a major growth catalyst for the business cloud storage service market, enabling organizations to intelligently classify, structure, and extract value from vast volumes of cloud-stored data. Minimizing manual intervention, it improves operational efficiency and speeds up decision-making through actionable insights. Capabilities such as predictive analytics and automated data lifecycle management optimize storage allocation and enhance cost efficiency. Moreover, AI-powered monitoring strengthens cybersecurity by identifying anomalies and potential threats in real time, improving overall data protection and resilience. As a result, the AI-driven data management is anticipated to contribute to 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Multi-Cloud Strategies - The multi-cloud strategies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the business cloud storage service market by 2030. Multi-cloud strategies are a significant driver of the market, enabling organizations to leverage multiple cloud providers concurrently to minimize vendor lock-in and enhance operational flexibility. This strategy strengthens data availability, disaster recovery capabilities, and overall business continuity by distributing workloads and storage across diverse platforms. It also supports cost optimization by allowing enterprises to select the most efficient pricing and performance options from different providers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of multi-cloud environments increases demand for advanced integration, orchestration, and centralized management solutions, thereby accelerating the need for robust cloud storage services. Consequently, the multi-cloud strategies is projected to contribute to around 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Quantum-Safe Encryption - The quantum-safe encryption is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the business cloud storage service market by 2030. Quantum-safe encryption acts as a key growth driver for the market by delivering advanced security against emerging risks associated with quantum computing. It safeguards sensitive enterprise data from potential future threats that could compromise conventional encryption methods. By strengthening data protection frameworks and supporting compliance with rigorous security regulations, it increases enterprise confidence in cloud storage adoption. Additionally, quantum-resistant encryption supports long-term data security strategies, particularly for industries operating under strict regulatory and confidentiality requirements. Therefore, the quantum-safe encryption is projected to contribute to approximately 1.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Business Cloud Storage Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, the platform as a service (PaaS) market, and the software as a service (SaaS) market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $51 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating enterprise cloud migration, rising adoption of AI and data-intensive applications, expanding hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, increasing demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure, and growing emphasis on cybersecurity, compliance, and business continuity. This surge reflects the rapid digital transformation across industries, the modernization of legacy IT systems, and the growing reliance on cloud-native architectures, fuelling transformative growth within the broader enterprise IT and digital services ecosystem.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is projected to grow by $30 billion, the platform as a service (PaaS) market by $7 billion, and the software as a service (SaaS) market by $14 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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