Al-Aman Fund Opens Applications for Bachelor’s Degree Scholarships for Orphaned Youth

Bachelor Scholarship Opportunity for Orphaned Youth

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans has announced the opening of applications for bachelor’s degree scholarships for orphaned youth from across Jordan for the 2026-2027 academic year. The announcement reflects the mission put forth by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who founded Al-Aman in 2006 to support orphans beyond the age of 18 by providing education and training opportunities to help them build their professional future.The scholarships, which will cover all registration and tuition fees, are open to orphaned youth currently enrolled in public universities under the competitive admission system. Applicants must be no older than 20, and must have successfully completed at least their first academic semester with a minimum grade of “Good.”Eligible students can submit their applications and review the full eligibility requirements through the application portal, eligibility.alamanfund.jo, by March 18, 2026. A link to the portal has also been shared on Al-Aman’s official social media platforms, on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. https://eligibility.alamanfund.jo/ All applications undergo a clear and transparent evaluation process. After applicants submit the required certified documents, applications are carefully reviewed according to approved criteria and evaluation standards. This process ensures that the most eligible and deserving students are selected, while maintaining fairness and equal opportunity for all applicants.Over the past 20 years, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans has assisted thousands of orphaned youth through educational, skill development, and psychosocial support programs across all Jordanian governorates. This support has helped beneficiaries complete their education, access the job market, and build dignified and independent lives. Through its education scholarships, the Fund has helped thousands of orphaned youth, graduate and embark on their professional careers. Now marking its 20th year, Al-Aman Fund continues to expand its programs, reaffirming its commitment to creating greater opportunities for orphaned youth across Jordan.________________________________________About Al-Aman Fund for the Future of OrphansEstablished two decades ago as a non-profit organization by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans aims to empower orphaned youth after they graduate from care homes at the age of 18 by supporting them to continue their education at universities, colleges, or vocational training centers. The Fund also provides comprehensive livelihood support in addition to psychosocial care and capacity building programs.Among its key programs is the SIDE competency framework, a structured development program that includes 75 competencies designed to strengthen social, interpersonal, digital, and economic skills.The Fund also provides educational scholarships and personal development opportunities based on clear and transparent eligibility criteria to support orphaned youth who face financial challenges that may prevent them from continuing their education.Since its establishment, Al-Aman Fund has supported more than 5,000 orphaned youth, 66% of whom are female. To date, 3,712 beneficiaries have graduated from the Fund’s programs, with 78% securing at least one employment opportunity. The Fund is currently supporting 611 students who are still completing their education.alamanfund.jo

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