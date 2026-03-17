Quantum Design Oxford and Florida State University’s MagLab Announce Strategic Partnership

QD-Oxford National High Magnetic Field Laboratory Bi-2212 high temperature superconductor filaments produced by the Maglab over-pressure technique, that are the core of the HTS wire

Collaboration to Deliver Superconducting Magnets up to 30 Tesla

Through this partnership with the MagLab, Quantum Design Oxford will enable researchers worldwide to conduct fast ramp and high precision experiments above 20 T in their own laboratories” — Matthew Martin, Managing Director of Quantum Design Oxford

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Design Oxford and The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) at Florida State University (FSU) today announced a landmark strategic partnership to jointly develop high-field, compact superconducting laboratory magnets in the 20 to 30 Tesla (T) range.

The collaboration brings together the MagLab’s pioneering capabilities in magnetic field research at FSU and high-temperature superconductor (HTS) developments with Quantum Design Oxford’s world- leading commercial magnet development capabilities. Together, Quantum Design Oxford and the MagLab aim to improve access to magnetic fields above 20 T by leveraging recent breakthroughs in HTS wire technology, which enable very high currents to be carried without loss, even in extreme magnetic fields. HTS technology therefore enables more compact, energy‑efficient magnets for advanced research tools, including a wide range of measurement systems.

In this partnership, centered on a strategic intellectual property sharing agreement, the MagLab at FSU brings its world-class expertise in deploying Bi-2212 HTS round wire. Quantum Design Oxford brings its wealth of expertise in the design and manufacture of superconducting laboratory magnets, including specialist integration knowledge developed further through its recently completed 5-year program with FSU. Quantum Design Oxford will integrate the Bi-2212 HTS round wire into its established range of compact, superconducting magnet products. By utilizing a high-pressure reaction technique pioneered

at the FSU-based Applied Superconductivity Center (ASC), the team can achieve the high current densities necessary to make these high-field superconducting magnets commercially viable.

The goal is to provide researchers with reliable, precision measurement platforms able to conduct new experiments at higher magnetic fields, thereby accelerating the pace of discovery for new materials and device physics. Using a combination of high magnetic fields and very low temperatures is central to developing an understanding of the underlying physics of electronic and quantum materials. Only by understanding this physics can new materials be engineered into next-generation devices ranging from consumer electronics and medical imaging to key future technologies such as quantum computing and fusion energy. By enabling fully superconducting magnets in the 20 to 30 T range, accessibility to high field research can be vastly improved, removing research bottlenecks that otherwise hold back the pace of new materials discovery and development.

“Through this partnership with the MagLab, Quantum Design Oxford will enable researchers worldwide to conduct fast ramp and high precision experiments above 20 T in their own laboratories" said Matthew Martin, Managing Director of Quantum Design Oxford. “Offering these as standard magnets

integrated across our broad range of research measurement platforms is an exciting prospect.”

“We are proud to partner with the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory on this important research and development program,” commented Stuart Schoenmann, CEO of Quantum Design. “This collaboration will help expand the United States’ capability in high-field science, accelerate the discovery of new materials, and strengthen the infrastructure that underpins innovation in quantum technologies, advanced semiconductors, and superconductors. Working together with leading academic and national laboratory partners, we are helping to unlock new scientific understanding while building the capabilities and skills that will sustain U.S. technology leadership for decades to come.”

"We’re excited to be working with Quantum Design Oxford to combine their know-how with ours to realise the full application of our materials development" added Kathleen Amm, Director of the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) at FSU. "Working with Quantum Design Oxford

ensures our breakthroughs in HTS material applications reach and benefit the global scientific community."

David Larbalestier, Chief Materials Scientist (MagLab) and Director of the Applied Superconductivity Center, added: “As pioneers in the development of the high-pressure reaction techniques necessary to achieve exceptional current densities, FSU and the ASC are uniquely placed to deliver the next generation of hybrid LTS (Nb 3 Sn and Nb-Ti) and HTS high-field research magnets in partnership with Quantum Design Oxford, empowering a new generation of scientists to explore realms that were previously out of reach.”

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About Quantum Design

Quantum Design (QD), founded in 1982 in San Diego, is a global leader in automated materials characterization systems supporting research in physics, chemistry, biotechnology, material science and nanotechnology. Through its strategic integration of Quantum Design Oxford, founded in 1959, QD now offers colder, sub-Kelvin temperatures and higher magnetic fields to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end research solutions. Quantum Design Oxford provides leading solutions in low temperature measurement for materials physics and quantum technologies, with open-architecture superconducting magnet measurement systems and Cryofree® dilution refrigerators.

About the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory at FSU

The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is the largest and highest-powered magnet laboratory in the world and is the only facility of its kind in the United States. Headquartered at Florida State University with sites at the University of Florida and Los Alamos National Laboratory, the National MagLab is home to more than a dozen world-record magnet systems. The lab hosts more than a thousand researchers each year from universities, labs and businesses from around the globe who use our magnets and instrumentation to advance our understanding of quantum materials, energy, biotechnology, microelectronics, semiconductors, and more. The National MagLab is funded by the National Science Foundation (DMR-2128556) and the state of Florida.

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