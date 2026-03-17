Naval Intelligence Surveillance And Reconnaissance Market 2026 Maritime Security Priorities Accelerating Investments

Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Growth Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Insights Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Research

The Business Research Company's Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $19.53 billion in 2025 to $20.68 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance market to surpass $23 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Warship And Naval Vessels market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $126 billion by 2030, with Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance to represent around 18% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,185 billion by 2030, the Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance market is estimated to account for nearly 2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Growth in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market in 2030, valued at $9 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to rising maritime security concerns in the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific region, increasing naval modernization programs across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, growing investments in advanced radar, sonar, satellite, and unmanned maritime surveillance systems, expansion of blue-water naval capabilities, and the integration of AI-enabled data analytics and network-centric warfare technologies to enhance real-time maritime domain awareness and strategic deterrence capabilities.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market in 2030, valued at $6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing naval modernization initiatives, rising investments in advanced maritime surveillance systems, expanding deployment of unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, growing integration of AI-enabled intelligence analytics and network-centric warfare capabilities, strengthening maritime domain awareness programs, and sustained focus on safeguarding strategic sea lanes and countering emerging maritime security threats.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market In 2030?

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware market will be the largest segment of the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market segmented by component, accounting for 54% or $13 billion of the total in 2030. The hardware market will be supported by the increasing procurement of advanced radar, sonar, electro-optical and infrared sensor systems, rising deployment of unmanned surface and underwater vehicles, modernization of naval combat and communication systems, growing investments in satellite-based maritime surveillance infrastructure, expansion of fleet upgrade programs across major naval powers, and continuous demand for high-performance sensors and secure onboard ISR integration platforms to enhance real-time maritime domain awareness and threat detection capabilities.The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by technology into artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data analytics, cybersecurity solutions, cloud computing, autonomous and unmanned technologies, and satellite communication.The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by operation into defense, and commercial.The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by application into intelligence gathering, target detection and tracking, surveillance and reconnaissance, threat assessment, search and rescue operations, navigation and safety, and other applications.The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by end user into naval forces, coast guards, defense intelligence organizations, and maritime security agencies.

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by technology into artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data analytics, cybersecurity solutions, cloud computing, autonomous and unmanned technologies, and satellite communication.

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by operation into defense, and commercial.

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by application into intelligence gathering, target detection and tracking, surveillance and reconnaissance, threat assessment, search and rescue operations, navigation and safety, and other applications.

The naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market is segmented by end user into naval forces, coast guards, defense intelligence organizations, and maritime security agencies.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to enhance situational awareness capabilities, strengthen integration of unmanned and autonomous maritime systems, accelerate adoption of sensor fusion and AI-enabled analytics, and advance cloud-based and network-centric naval intelligence frameworks across modern naval forces.

Advancement In Sensor Fusion And AI Technologies - The advancement in sensor fusion and AI technologies is expected to become a key growth driver for the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market by 2030. Advancements in sensor fusion and AI technologies act as a major driver for the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market by enabling faster and more accurate data analysis. Sensor fusion integrates inputs from radar, sonar, electro-optical, and infrared systems to create a unified situational picture, enhancing threat detection and tracking. Artificial intelligence further improves decision-making by automating data processing and identifying patterns invisible to humans. These technologies enhance real-time situational awareness and reduce operational risks. As a result, navies are increasingly adopting AI-driven ISR systems to strengthen maritime domain awareness and defense capabilities. As a result, the advancement in sensor fusion and AI technologies is anticipated to contribute to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of Unmanned And Autonomous Maritime Systems- The rising adoption of unmanned and autonomous maritime systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market by 2030. The rising adoption of unmanned and autonomous maritime systems acts as a major driver for the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market by enhancing operational efficiency and coverage. These systems enable continuous monitoring of vast ocean areas without risking human lives, providing real-time data and advanced situational awareness. Their integration with artificial intelligence and advanced sensors allows for rapid threat detection and data analysis. Additionally, they reduce operational costs compared to manned missions while improving mission endurance. As navies modernize, the demand for ISR capabilities supported by autonomous systems continues to grow significantly. Consequently, the rising adoption of unmanned and autonomous maritime systems is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Growing Focus On Cloud-Based And Network-Centric Naval Intelligence- The growing focus on cloud-based and network-centric naval intelligence is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the naval intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance market by 2030. The growing focus on cloud-based and network-centric naval intelligence acts as a major driver for the Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) market by enhancing data integration, sharing, and real-time decision-making capabilities. Cloud platforms enable seamless storage and analysis of large volumes of intelligence data collected from multiple sources. Network-centric systems improve interoperability among naval units, ensuring faster and more coordinated responses during missions. These technologies reduce latency in information flow, leading to more accurate threat detection and situational awareness. Consequently, naval forces increasingly adopt such systems to strengthen operational efficiency and maritime security. Therefore, the growing focus on cloud-based and network-centric naval intelligence is projected to contribute to approximately 2.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Naval Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing naval modernization programs, rising investments in advanced maritime surveillance and reconnaissance technologies, growing deployment of unmanned surface and underwater ISR platforms, expanding integration of AI-powered data analytics and secure communication networks, and heightened geopolitical tensions driving demand for enhanced maritime domain awareness. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on real-time intelligence gathering, multi-domain operational readiness, and strategic deterrence capabilities, fuelling transformative growth within the broader naval defense and maritime security ecosystem.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $3 billion, the software market by $2 billion, and the services market by $1 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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