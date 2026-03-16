Scientists, Government, and Aviation Experts Call for Global Detection Network at the UAP Tracking and Detection Summit

UAP Detection and Tracking Summit

Speakers, including keynote U.S. Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO), say progress requires data, technology, and open scientific collaboration.

The next stage of inquiry must also consider the possibility of interaction with the intelligence behind these systems.” — Reed Summers, Summit Organizer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UAP Detection and Tracking Summit convened an international coalition of scientists, engineers, researchers, and public-safety professionals calling for a global detection network to monitor Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) systematically. Participants emphasized a shift from debating the existence of UAP to building the scientific and technological infrastructure needed to detect, track, and analyze these phenomena.

Presented by The Human Institute, the 2026 Summit featured 34 experts across 14 sessions exploring advances in UAP detection, analysis, and documentation. Speakers agreed that progress depends on rigorous data collection, advanced sensing systems, and transparent scientific partnerships across institutions and nations.

Government Acknowledges the Phenomenon

The discussion comes as the U.S. government has publicly recognized the reality of UAP. “We now have a government that says UAP are real,” organizers noted, reflecting a growing official shift in government transparency.

Keynote speaker U.S. Representative Eric Burlison (R-MO), a member of congressional oversight discussions on UAP, highlighted that most national security detection systems were built to identify conventional threats like aircraft or missiles, “not anomalous aerial objects displaying unfamiliar characteristics.”

Burlison explained that this creates a potential vulnerability, as unknown objects increasingly appear in controlled airspace and training environments.

Engineering the Detection Infrastructure

Developing reliable sensing systems remains a major technological challenge, said Dr. Adam Yingling, aerospace engineer, former NASA senior advisor, and CEO of Cypher Aerospace.

“The race is on to build scalable detection infrastructure,” Yingling said. “This requires combining electro-optical sensors, radar, infrared systems, and AI-assisted analytics capable of distinguishing genuine anomalies from known aircraft, drones, satellites, or atmospheric effects.”

Because many government sensor systems remain classified, civilian-led detection initiatives are gaining traction. Summit presenters showcased multi-sensor monitoring platforms integrating optical cameras, infrared imaging, radar, RF monitoring, and magnetometers to create layered observation capabilities. Many systems are designed to be affordable and scalable, enabling deployment by universities, independent researchers, and citizen-science networks worldwide.

Proponents say a distributed global detection network could dramatically expand both the quantity and quality of available data, enabling researchers to triangulate and verify observations across multiple sites.

Building a Scientific Framework

For decades, UAP discussions were fragmented and anecdotal. That is changing, said Rich Hoffman, cohost and strategic advisor to the Summit.

“What we’re seeing now is the emergence of a genuine scientific framework,” Hoffman said. “Researchers are developing standardized data collection protocols, sensor calibration standards, and analytical methods that allow independent teams to compare and verify results.”

Such standards are essential to establish UAP research as a credible discipline. By adopting common methodologies and transparent data sharing, researchers can validate observations, build shared databases, and strengthen the scientific foundation of the field.

Progress will depend on multidisciplinary collaboration—drawing on aerospace engineering, atmospheric science, physics, AI, and aviation safety expertise.

A Larger Question for Humanity

Summit organizer Reed Summers said the inquiry is expanding beyond detection toward deeper questions about humanity’s place in a potentially populated cosmos.

“Over the last few years, we’ve moved from speculation to credible evidence that unknown craft are operating in our atmosphere,” Summers said. “The next stage of inquiry must also consider the possibility of interaction with the intelligence behind these systems. We may soon face a historic question: how do we respond to these technologies and potential intelligences?”

The goal of this summit is to ensure that data, transparency, and international cooperation guide the response. Summers noted that advances in AI, sensor technology, and global collaboration now enable systematic observation of anomalous phenomena.

“We may be approaching a moment of singularity when sensor technology, AI, scientific expertise, and public funding all come together to enable humanity to finally detect these phenomena systematically,” he said. “The real question is whether we are ready—scientifically and culturally—to understand what we might find.”

A Call for Global Collaboration

Speakers agreed that no single agency, nation, or discipline can tackle the challenge alone.

“This could represent one of the most significant transitions in human history,” Summers said. “Our responsibility now is to develop the scientific tools, the governance frameworks, and the societal maturity needed to respond intelligently to that possibility.”

About the UAP Detection & Tracking Summit

The UAP Detection and Tracking Summit is an independent, interdisciplinary event advancing global understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena through technology, transparency, and scientific rigor. Full conference access is now available: https://uapsummit.org/event/uap-summit-2026/

About The Human Institute

The Human Institute is a public research and policy think tank co-founded by Reed Summers. The Institute focuses on the scientific, societal, and governance implications of UAP and potential Non-Human Intelligence (NHI). Through data-driven research, expert analysis, and strategic foresight, it advances evidence-based understanding of emerging phenomena. It translates insights into actionable guidance for policymakers, the private sector, and the public.

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Deborah West

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