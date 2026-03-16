Quantum Design Oxford Delivers First TeslatronPT Plus at Indonesia’s National Quantum Physics Research Center

QD-Oxford TestlatronPT Plus

Quantum Design Oxford delivers first TeslatronPT Plus to the BRIN-Q Research Center for Quantum Physics in Indonesia

The TeslatronPT Plus was developed directly in response to customer feedback, as researchers increasingly look for a truly flexible, all-in-one solution” — Matthew Martin, Managing Director, Quantum Design Oxford

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Design Oxford today announced the first delivery of its low temperature measurement system, the TeslatronPT Plus, at the BRIN-Q Research Center for Quantum Physics in Indonesia.

The TeslatronPT Plus will serve as a cornerstone for the BRIN-Q Research Centers work in quantum device development and technology applications. A key factor in BRIN-Q’s decision was Quantum Design Oxford’s reputation for engineering reliable superconducting magnet systems, alongside the convenience of a fast-startup measurement solution and QCoDeS open-source instrument integration for an open-architecture workflow.

“The TeslatronPT Plus was developed directly in response to customer feedback as researchers increasingly look for a truly flexible, all-in-one solution that enables them to have more time and focus for their work,” said Matthew Martin, Managing Director of Quantum Design Oxford. “The BRIN-Q team needed fast delivery of a complete system spanning temperature and magnetic environment, measurement, an automation, and we delivered exactly that. Delivering this system marks a new milestone in our partnership built on a long-standing foundation of trust and collaboration. Meeting those commitments is what secured this relationship and we look forward to demonstrating the benefits and flexibility of our open architecture approach.”

The Research Center, established in 2022 by the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), is dedicated to advancing the fundamental understanding of quantum physics and its practical applications for Indonesia’s near-future technology landscape.

“Having worked in quantum transport for over a decade and having used various systems from Quantum Design and Oxford Instruments NanoScience [now Quantum Design Oxford], I am familiar with the performance of their platforms. It is a pleasure to be working with the team on this latest installation,” said Dr. Mohammad Hamzah Fauzi, Head of the BRIN Research Center for Quantum Physics. “With the arrival of the TeslatronPT Plus at our research centre, we hope to accelerate experimental quantum research in Indonesia while nurturing the next generation of quantum talent.”

About TeslatronPT Plus

TeslatronPT Plus is a low temperature, uniquely open-architecture measurement system created by Quantum Design Oxford to answer today’s needs of flexible and future-proof measurement in materials physics. TeslatronPT Plus offers a low temperature experimental workflow that provides fast-startup pre-coded measurement routines and ready-integrated instruments, while its fully open architecture also allows for user-written measurement and open instrument integration via QCoDeS (https://microsoft.github.io/Qcodes/) drivers.

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About Quantum Design

Quantum Design (QD), founded in 1982 in San Diego, is a global leader in automated materials characterization systems supporting research in physics, chemistry, biotechnology, materials science, and nanotechnology. Through its strategic integration of Quantum Design Oxford, founded in 1959, QD now offers colder, sub-Kelvin temperatures and higher magnetic fields to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end research solutions. Quantum Design Oxford provides leading solutions in low temperature measurement for materials physics and quantum technologies, with open-architecture superconducting magnet measurement systems and Cryofree® dilution refrigerators.

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