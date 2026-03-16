Vital Edge IT Inc Joins Vanta’s Partner Program to Deliver Automated, Continuous Compliance for Their Customers

Empowering Healthy Technology Vanta

Vital Edge IT to provide clients with a comprehensive compliance and security solution that combines expert advisory services with powerful automation

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vital Edge IT Inc, a managed services provider serving Healthcare and Bio-Tech Companies, today announced it has joined Vanta’s Partner Program. Through the partnership, Vital Edge IT Inc will leverage Vanta’s agentic trust platform to deliver automated compliance, continuous security monitoring, and scalable risk management solutions to clients.

As organizations face increasing regulatory pressure, rising cyber threats, and growing buyer expectations, security and compliance have become critical business enablers. By integrating Vanta into its service offerings, Vital Edge IT Inc will help clients streamline audit readiness, reduce manual compliance work, and gain real-time visibility into their security posture.

Geno D’Avolio, CEO of Vital Edge IT, said, “At Vital Edge IT, our goal has always been to remove complexity from security and compliance. Our partnership with Vanta allows us to automate and streamline the compliance journey for our clients while maintaining the highest standards of trust and transparency. It’s an exciting step as we continue expanding our compliance practice.”

Vanta’s platform centralizes and automates compliance and risk workflows across frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and more. With over 400 integrations, continuous control monitoring, and automated evidence collection, Vanta enables organizations to maintain audit readiness and proactively manage security risk—all from a single source of truth.

More than 15,000 companies, including Atlassian, Golden State Warriors, Icelandair, and Ramp, rely on Vanta to build, maintain, and demonstrate trust.

Through its participation in the Vanta MSP Program, Vital Edge IT will deliver automated compliance and trust management solutions designed to help organizations achieve and maintain industry-recognized security frameworks such as SOC 2, HIPAA, and ISO standards. By integrating Vanta’s compliance automation platform into its service portfolio, Vital Edge IT will streamline the traditionally complex and time-consuming compliance process, enabling businesses to continuously monitor their security posture, automate evidence collection, and simplify audit preparation.

This expanded offering allows Vital Edge IT to provide clients with a comprehensive compliance and security solution that combines expert advisory services with powerful automation. Organizations working with Vital Edge IT will benefit from guided framework implementation, ongoing compliance monitoring, risk management support, and audit readiness—helping businesses strengthen security practices while reducing the operational burden often associated with regulatory compliance.

“We’re excited to welcome Vital Edge IT to Vanta’s Partner Program,” said Bill Fitzgerald, VP of Global Channel and Alliances at Vanta. “By embedding Vanta into their services portfolio, Vital Edge IT can help clients operationalize compliance, reduce risk, and scale their security programs efficiently–while expanding their own service differentiation and revenue opportunities.”

Through the Partner Program, Vanta enables partners to standardize service delivery, reduce operational overhead, and scale managed security offerings across their customer base. Partners gain access to technical enablement, go-to-market support, and a platform that automates and simplifies security program management at scale.

By combining Vital Edge IT’s expertise in building enterprise grade IT environments with Vanta’s agentic trust platform, organizations can transform security from a reactive requirement into a strategic growth driver.

About Vital Edge IT

Vital Edge IT is a managed technology, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations build secure, efficient, and resilient IT environments. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of services including managed IT support, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, compliance advisory, and strategic technology consulting. Through its affiliated service partners, Vital Edge IT also offers a broader suite of operational solutions including cyber liability insurance programs, medical billing optimization services, virtual patient check-in technologies, and healthcare staffing support. By combining proactive IT management with solutions that improve both security and operational performance, Vital Edge IT helps organizations reduce risk, improve revenue efficiency, and scale their technology with confidence. Through strategic partnerships with leading platforms such as Vanta, the company continues to expand its ability to deliver automated compliance, security monitoring, and trust management solutions for organizations operating in highly regulated industries.

Press Contact:

Vital Edge IT Inc

Email: info@vitaledgeit.com

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