Creatio Recognized in Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2026 Report by Independent Research Firm

The report evaluates 12 customer service providers; Creatio received above-average customer feedback in the evaluation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Service Solutions, Q1 2026. The report evaluated 12 vendors based on the strength of their Current Offering, Strategy, and Customer Feedback. Creatio received above-average customer feedback relative to other vendors evaluated in the report.According to the Forrester Wave, "Creatio’s vision is to deliver an AI-native, no-code platform that supports CSRs and AI agents." These capabilities are delivering tangible value for Creatio customers.As one customer explains: “With Creatio, our communication isn’t just digital, it’s intelligent. The platform triggers the right WhatsApp messages at the right moment, adjusts to resident behavior, and guides them automatically. That agentic engagement is what finally reduced the volume of missed visits,” Steve Hunter, Enterprise Architect, Sureserve.Creatio’s service offering combines AI agents with a highly flexible, no-code service environment, enabling organizations to automate service operations while maintaining the ability to adapt processes without complex development. The company’s strategy centers on delivering an AI-native, no-code platform that supports both customer service representatives and AI agents, including horizontal AI agents for core service processes and industry-specific agents designed for vertical workflows. Creatio Service is a new era service platform to delight customers and drive service excellence with no-code and AI at its core. It provides a complete 360-degree view of customers, ensuring service teams have a single source of truth across the entire engagement journey. Its capabilities are powered by Creatio’s enterprise-grade AI-native, no-code platform, enabling organizations to configure, extend, and scale service processes rapidly and without specialized technical skills.Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here The full report is available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase on the Forrester website.Request a live demo of Creatio Service.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

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