Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market 2026 Growing Disease Surveillance Strengthening Demand

Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics market to surpass $78 billion in 2030. Within the broader Medical Equipment industry, which is expected to be $1,218 billion by 2030, the Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market in 2030

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market in 2030, valued at $27 billion. The market is expected to grow from $16 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the high burden of infectious diseases, expanding government-led screening and surveillance programs, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing adoption of molecular and point-of-care diagnostic technologies, rapid expansion of hospital and laboratory infrastructure, growing local manufacturing capabilities, and strengthened public health preparedness initiatives across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to a high testing volume across hospitals and reference laboratories, strong presence of leading diagnostic manufacturers, continuous innovation in molecular and point-of-care testing platforms, robust public health surveillance programs, increasing prevalence of respiratory and sexually transmitted infections, expanding antimicrobial resistance monitoring initiatives, and sustained federal funding for infectious disease preparedness and outbreak response programs.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by product type into instruments, reagents, software and services. The instruments market will be the largest segment of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market segmented by product type, accounting for 70% or $55 billion of the total in 2030. The instruments market will be supported by the increasing adoption of fully automated PCR and molecular diagnostic platforms, growing demand for high-throughput testing systems in hospitals and reference laboratories, rising investments in laboratory infrastructure modernization, expanding deployment of point-of-care diagnostic analyzers, integration of real-time data analytics and connectivity solutions, and the need for scalable, accurate, and rapid pathogen detection systems to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak preparedness programs.The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by technology into molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, and other technologies.The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by application into methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), clostridium difficile, respiratory virus, tuberculosis (TB) and drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), gonorrhea, human papillomavirus (HPV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C, hepatitis B, COVID-19, and other applications.The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end-users.

The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by technology into molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, microbiology, hematology, urinalysis, and other technologies.

The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by application into methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), clostridium difficile, respiratory virus, tuberculosis (TB) and drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB), gonorrhea, human papillomavirus (HPV), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C, hepatitis B, COVID-19, and other applications.

The infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic research institutes, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate research and development investments, strengthen integration of artificial intelligence in diagnostic workflows, expand home-based and point-of-care testing adoption, and enhance early detection, disease monitoring, and overall healthcare system responsiveness worldwide.

Increasing Funding For Research And Development - The increasing funding for research and development is expected to become a key growth driver for the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market by 2030. Rising investments in research and development serve as a major growth driver for the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market by facilitating the development of more precise, rapid, and affordable testing solutions. Increased funding promotes advancements in molecular diagnostics, point-of-care testing, and next-generation detection technologies. Stronger R&D support enables companies to respond more effectively to emerging infectious threats and antimicrobial resistance challenges. Both public and private sector funding contribute to faster clinical validation and streamlined regulatory approvals. Collectively, these factors enhance diagnostic efficiency, stimulate market expansion, and support improved global healthcare outcomes. As a result, the increasing funding for research and development is anticipated to contributing to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Integration Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Diagnostics - The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market by 2030. The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in infectious disease in vitro diagnostics serves as a significant growth catalyst by improving diagnostic speed, accuracy, and operational efficiency. AI-enabled algorithms facilitate early identification and accurate analysis of complex datasets generated from molecular and serological testing, minimizing human error and reducing turnaround times. The technology also strengthens predictive analytics and real-time outbreak tracking, enhancing disease surveillance and public health management. Furthermore, AI-driven automation optimizes laboratory workflows, lowers operational expenses, and boosts overall testing capacity. Consequently, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnostics is projected to contribute to around 1.7% annual growth in the market.

Rising Trend Of Home-Based And Point-Of-Care Testing - The rising trend of home-based and point-of-care testing is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market by 2030. The increasing adoption of home-based and point-of-care testing is propelling the infectious disease in vitro diagnostics market by providing rapid, convenient, and accessible testing beyond conventional laboratory settings. Decentralized diagnostic solutions facilitate early disease identification and prompt treatment, helping to curb transmission rates and ease pressure on healthcare systems. Continuous technological advancements have enhanced the accuracy, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of portable diagnostic devices, driving broader utilization. Therefore, rising trend of home-based and point-of-care testing is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostics Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the instruments market, the reagents market, and the software and services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $26 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for rapid and multiplex molecular testing, rising global infectious disease burden, expanding public health surveillance programs, growing adoption of automated and high-throughput diagnostic platforms, integration of digital health and laboratory information systems, and heightened focus on antimicrobial resistance monitoring and outbreak preparedness. This surge reflects the accelerating emphasis on early disease detection, decentralized point-of-care testing, and data-driven clinical decision-making, fuelling transformative growth within the broader clinical diagnostics and public health ecosystem.

The instruments market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the reagents market by $18 billion, and the software and services market by $3 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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