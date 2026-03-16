Christopher Mellon to Keynote SCU’s 2026 Annual Conference in Toronto—Registration Now Open

2026 SCU Annual Conference

Leading Scientists, Defense Experts, and Policymakers to Explore the Role of Science and Governments in UAP Research.

The American people and their elected representatives deserve full transparency when it comes to unidentified objects operating in controlled military airspace.” — Chris Mellon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU) will convene its Annual Conference July 24–26, 2026, in Toronto, Canada, bringing together leading scientists, engineers, policymakers, and national security experts to examine the growing role of science and government transparency in understanding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The conference will open Friday evening, July 24, with a featured keynote address by Christopher Mellon, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. Mellon will deliver remarks at the opening dinner held at the Windsor Arms Hotel.

A leading advocate for congressional oversight and transparency in aviation safety, Mellon has consistently called for accountability from military authorities regarding UAP operating in controlled airspace.

“The American people and their elected representatives deserve full transparency when it comes to unidentified objects operating in controlled military airspace,” Mellon said. “If the Air Force possesses relevant data, analysis, or operational insights, it has a responsibility to provide sworn testimony before Congress. Accountability and clarity are not optional in matters that touch aviation safety and national security.”

As the host nation, Canada has taken a formal approach to UAP, launching the Sky Canada Project in 2023 to improve transparency and coordination in handling UAP information. SCU welcomes participation from academic researchers, conference attendees, and Canadian officials and encourages continued international collaboration.

The 2026 theme, “The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research,” reflects what many consider a pivotal moment in UAP research and investigation. Advancing knowledge at the forefront of the phenomena requires robust public science and improved government transparency.

Conference sessions, held at the Toronto Marriott Downtown Eaton Centre, will focus on structured data collection, calibrated sensor systems, analytic rigor, and cross-sector collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

“For nearly a decade, SCU has led rigorous, evidence-based UAP research and consistently advocated for government cooperation with scientific organizations and academia,” said Robert Powell, Executive Board Member of SCU. “Now we are at a tipping point—this conference brings together scientists, policymakers, and defense experts to set the standards and collaborative frameworks that will enable real, lasting progress.”

Also addressing the conference will be Dr. Randy Bostick, physicist and former Science Advisor to the U.S. Department of Defense’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). Dr. Bostick has emphasized that meaningful progress depends on high-quality data, disciplined analytic methodologies, and coordinated collaboration across institutions.

For those unable to attend in person, SCU will offer a fully interactive virtual attendance option via the Whova platform, allowing participants worldwide to view live-streamed sessions, engage in discussions, and network with attendees.

About the SCU 2026 Annual Conference:

SCU’s Annual Conference will take place July 24–26, 2026, in vibrant Toronto, Canada — a global hub for innovation, aerospace, and scientific collaboration. The conference sessions will be held at the Toronto Marriott Downtown Eaton Centre, with a special opening dinner and keynote by Christopher Mellon at the nearby Windsor Arms Hotel. Registration is now open for all interested participants. Secure your spot early to join leading scientists, policymakers, industry professionals, and curious minds from around the world for this evidence-driven exploration of The Role of Science and Global Governments in UAP Research. Register here: https://scu.regfox.com/2026-scu-conference

About the Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies (SCU):

The Scientific Coalition for UAP Studies is a nonprofit interdisciplinary research organization dedicated to the scientific investigation of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP). Composed of scientists, engineers, former military and intelligence professionals, and law enforcement experts, SCU applies rigorous analytical methods and advanced tools to evaluate aerial and anomalous phenomena. SCU collaborates with government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector partners to ensure objective, evidence-based analysis, enhance reporting systems, and provide actionable insights to improve public safety and airspace security. Its research supports transparency, responsible evaluation, and the advancement of scientific understanding of phenomena that are not readily explained by conventional technologies.

For more information, visit www.explorescu.org

SCU Media Contact

Deborah West

346-320-7693

westdeb7@gmail.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.