Heroes Made Expands to Montana, Utah, and Idaho to Support Elementary Character Education

Heroes Made Available for Elementary Schools Building Resilient Students. Giving Teachers Their Time Back.

Zero-prep platform helps elementary schools across the Mountain West build critical life skills, resilience, and character within existing instruction time.

Schools come to us frustrated with character education programs that sit on the shelf; too much prep, too little engagement, and never quite the right fit for how real classrooms actually work.” — Maria Lavithi Howard, CEO of Heroes Made

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heroes Made , a pioneering classroom platform, announced today its expansion into elementary schools across Montana, Utah, and Idaho. The platform provides educators with a classroom-ready solution to strengthen character education , communication skills, and student resilience, requiring zero preparation from teachers.Designed specifically for elementary schools, Heroes Made addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing educators today: developing strong character and practical life skills in students while maintaining rigorous academic standards.The platform integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time, including literacy blocks, morning meetings, advisory periods, and enrichment time. It does not require adding new subjects to the school schedule or demanding additional teacher preparation."Teachers are continually asked to support students academically while also helping them develop the foundational skills they need to succeed in life," said Maria Lavithi Howard, Founder and CEO of Heroes Made. "Schools come to us frustrated with character education programs that sit on the shelf-too much prep, too little engagement, and never quite the right fit for how real classrooms actually work. Heroes Made was created to help schools achieve both academic and life skill goals simultaneously, inside the time teachers already have."Heroes Made utilizes personalized, story-driven lessons that place students inside meaningful narratives where they become the protagonists. Through guided discussion, reflection, reading, and writing activities, students practice critical life skills such as communication, resilience, perspective-taking, and responsible decision-making.Unlike traditional character education programs that rely on passive lectures or videos, Heroes Made engages students through active participation. Educators simply log in, select a lesson, and immediately guide students through structured learning pathways.In addition to comprehensive classroom lessons, Heroes Made provides schools with real-time insights into student engagement through built-in check-ins. Students also have the opportunity to participate in a pioneering student authoring experience, where they write and publish their own stories, strengthening both their writing abilities and their confidence.The platform is currently available for schools in Montana, Utah, and Idaho. To support early adoption in the region, schools that register for the upcoming academic year will receive complimentary access for the remainder of the current school year, allowing educators to explore the platform and begin integrating it into classroom routines before full implementation.Schools interested in learning more about Heroes Made or scheduling a demonstration can visit: www.heroesmade.com About Heroes MadeHeroes Made is a pioneering classroom platform that helps elementary schools strengthen character education, communication skills, and student engagement through classroom-ready lessons, discussions, reflection, and writing experiences. The platform helps students develop responsibility, resilience, and thoughtful decision-making; with zero preparation required from teachers.Heroes Made integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time. Schools receive a complete turnkey system built around responsible technology use; devices are used purposefully for story reading and engagement, while the real learning happens in the classroom, led by the teacher through four structured pathways included with every lesson.The platform features hundreds of lessons each with four teaching pathways, a one-click Student Check-In for real-time well-being insight, Student Insights observation reports, and a pioneering Student Authoring feature, where teachers submit student-written stories that Heroes Made professionally illustrates and publishes, with full credit to the student, teacher, and school.Heroes Made is one of the most practical ways a school can strengthen reading, writing, and the values that shape who a child becomes.

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